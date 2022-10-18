^

Entertainment

'I am very sorry': Lolit Solis apologizes to Bea Alonzo

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 18, 2022 | 5:41pm
'I am very sorry': Lolit Solis apologizes to Bea Alonzo
Composite image of Lolit Solis and Bea Alonzo
Lolit Solis, GMA Network via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Showbiz columnist Lolit Solis has issued an apology to Bea Alonzo following the months-long social media posts against the actress. 

Solis wrote the apology as the caption to an Instagram post which sees a photo of Alonzo beside her "Start-UP PH" co-star Alden Richards.

"Nagsimula sa akin, dapat sa akin din magtapos. Aminado ako na dahil lang sa pagpatol sa mga bashing ng fans kaya naging sunod-sunod ang kagagahan sinulat ko kay Bea Alonzo. For that, I Am Very Sorry," Solis wrote.

The entertainment columnist said she later considered that the statements she hurled at Alonzo after a product launch were hurtful and praised the actress' manager Shirley Kuan for defending her ward. 

Solis admitted to being a bully and to being at fault. The manager called on the public to spare entertainment writer Salve Asis and reporter Gorgy Rula from the issue. Lolit mentioned an incident where she was barred from attending an event where the two were also allegedly not allowed to enter. 

While writing her apology, the veteran entertainment writer revealed her admiration for the actress whose love team with John Lloyd Cruz is her favorite. 

"Me and my crooked sense of humor na hindi makuha ng lahat. Sa mga nakikisali sa issue, wala akong galit kay Bea Alonzo. Kung nasaktan siya, at ang mga nagmamahal sa kanya, I Am Very SORRY," Solis reiterated.

Solis' apology comes a day after Pep.ph released an interview with Kuan where the manager admitted they considered taking the issue to lawyers, who in turn drafted the necessary documents to be signed by Alonzo, who refused.

In the same interview Kuan said she had a years-long friendship with Solis and had no idea where the columnist's tirades originated from, reiterating that she and Alonzo have no quarrel with Solis.

GMA Network released a statement that reiterated its support for the actress. 

"Nananatiling buo ang suporta at pagpapahalaga ng GMA Network kay Ms. Bea Alonzo bilang isang aktres at aming Kapuso," the statement began. 

The network also shared how it is happy with the response of the viewing public on Alonzo's first primetime show in GMA-7. It also extended its appreciation to the the public and the actress' fans for their support for the show. 

The statement ended by reiterating that it does not tolerate any kind of attacks on its artists and programs. 

"Wala sa kultura ng Kapuso ang paninira sa kahit sino man at hindi rin namin pinapayagan na pagsalitaan ng hindi totoo ang aming mga artista at programa. Maliit ang industriya ng show business, hangad namin ang masaya, mabuti, at maayos na pakikitungo sa bawat isa," the statement ended. 

RELATED: 'I respect her so much': Bea Alonzo breaks silence on Lolit Solis' tirades

BEA ALONZO

LOLIT SOLIS

SHIRLEY KUAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Maui Taylor willing to do mature roles anew

Maui Taylor willing to do mature roles anew

By Jan Milo Severo | 11 hours ago
After the success of Andrea Del Rosario's comeback film “May-December-January,” Viva Hot Babe Maui Taylor said...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kuh Ledesma: I&rsquo;m very content and I have peace

Kuh Ledesma: I’m very content and I have peace

By Jerry Donato | 19 hours ago
She is known for her heartfelt rendering and recording of Original Pilipino Music (OPM) songs. The latter, now considered...
Entertainment
fbtw
'I want it back': James Reid admits 'Always Been You' song about ex-girlfriend Nadine Lustre

'I want it back': James Reid admits 'Always Been You' song about ex-girlfriend Nadine Lustre

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actor and singer James Reid brought "kilig" frenzy to JaDine fans after revealing that his song "Always Been You" is about...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vhong Navarro does not enter plea in rape case, Taguig court enters 'not guilty'

Vhong Navarro does not enter plea in rape case, Taguig court enters 'not guilty'

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
Actor-comedian Vhong Navarro did not enter a plea before the Taguig Regional Trial Court in association with the rape case...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Love is love': Andrea del Rosario on May-December love affair

'Love is love': Andrea del Rosario on May-December love affair

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Actress Andrea del Rosario revealed that she is not against May-December love affairs because she believes "love is love...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Pambansang Kamao x Pambansang Krung-Krung: Manny Pacquiao, Sandara Park in 'Knowing Bros' episode trailer

Pambansang Kamao x Pambansang Krung-Krung: Manny Pacquiao, Sandara Park in 'Knowing Bros' episode trailer

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
Former senator and boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has scheduled appearances on two of South Korea's reality shows, "Running...
Entertainment
fbtw
Winwyn Marquez wins first best actress award at New York film festival

Winwyn Marquez wins first best actress award at New York film festival

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Beauty queen-actress Winwyn Marquez won the Best Actress award at the 2022 International Film Festival Manhattan in New York...
Entertainment
fbtw
Philippines' Alexandra Mae Rosales crowned Miss Supermodel Worldwide 2022

Philippines' Alexandra Mae Rosales crowned Miss Supermodel Worldwide 2022

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 6 hours ago
The Philippines gets another crown on Saturday, October 15, when Alexandra Mae Rosales was named Miss Supermodel Worldwide...
Entertainment
fbtw
Alex Gonzaga admits having 'mental breakdown' due to pressure as vlogger

Alex Gonzaga admits having 'mental breakdown' due to pressure as vlogger

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 10 hours ago
Vlogger Alex Gonzaga revealed to her sister, host Toni Gonzaga that she went through a lot of pressure to produce content...
Entertainment
fbtw
Plastic trash from oceans upcycled into shoes

Plastic trash from oceans upcycled into shoes

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 hours ago
Adidas Originals dropped the latest version of their NMD and enlisted the help of Filipino music artists Denise Julia, Kritiko,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with