'I am very sorry': Lolit Solis apologizes to Bea Alonzo

MANILA, Philippines — Showbiz columnist Lolit Solis has issued an apology to Bea Alonzo following the months-long social media posts against the actress.

Solis wrote the apology as the caption to an Instagram post which sees a photo of Alonzo beside her "Start-UP PH" co-star Alden Richards.

"Nagsimula sa akin, dapat sa akin din magtapos. Aminado ako na dahil lang sa pagpatol sa mga bashing ng fans kaya naging sunod-sunod ang kagagahan sinulat ko kay Bea Alonzo. For that, I Am Very Sorry," Solis wrote.

The entertainment columnist said she later considered that the statements she hurled at Alonzo after a product launch were hurtful and praised the actress' manager Shirley Kuan for defending her ward.

Solis admitted to being a bully and to being at fault. The manager called on the public to spare entertainment writer Salve Asis and reporter Gorgy Rula from the issue. Lolit mentioned an incident where she was barred from attending an event where the two were also allegedly not allowed to enter.

While writing her apology, the veteran entertainment writer revealed her admiration for the actress whose love team with John Lloyd Cruz is her favorite.

"Me and my crooked sense of humor na hindi makuha ng lahat. Sa mga nakikisali sa issue, wala akong galit kay Bea Alonzo. Kung nasaktan siya, at ang mga nagmamahal sa kanya, I Am Very SORRY," Solis reiterated.

Solis' apology comes a day after Pep.ph released an interview with Kuan where the manager admitted they considered taking the issue to lawyers, who in turn drafted the necessary documents to be signed by Alonzo, who refused.

In the same interview Kuan said she had a years-long friendship with Solis and had no idea where the columnist's tirades originated from, reiterating that she and Alonzo have no quarrel with Solis.

GMA Network released a statement that reiterated its support for the actress.

"Nananatiling buo ang suporta at pagpapahalaga ng GMA Network kay Ms. Bea Alonzo bilang isang aktres at aming Kapuso," the statement began.

The network also shared how it is happy with the response of the viewing public on Alonzo's first primetime show in GMA-7. It also extended its appreciation to the the public and the actress' fans for their support for the show.

The statement ended by reiterating that it does not tolerate any kind of attacks on its artists and programs.

"Wala sa kultura ng Kapuso ang paninira sa kahit sino man at hindi rin namin pinapayagan na pagsalitaan ng hindi totoo ang aming mga artista at programa. Maliit ang industriya ng show business, hangad namin ang masaya, mabuti, at maayos na pakikitungo sa bawat isa," the statement ended.

