'Finally... justice': Kat Alano says after Vhong Navarro arrest warrant issued

MANILA, Philippines — Hours after TV host Vhong Navarro surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation after the Taguig Metropolitan Court released the warrant of arrest against him for acts of lasciviousness filed by model Deniece Cornejo, former model and video jockey Kat Alano took to her social media account, saying that she finally saw a glimpse of justice.

“After 17 years... Finally a glimpse of justice. People still thinking it’s all about money and attention. What if you were fed lies by the people who had power, and you ACTUALLY condemned the victim?” Kat wrote on Twitter.

“Think about what you did to her if that was the truth,” she added.

In another tweet, Kat wrote that someone is using God's name to declare innocence. She then followed it up with the hashtag #rhymeswithwrong, a hashtag she made popular when she revealed that she was raped by a celebrity whose name allegedly "rhymes with wrong."

“Keep using God’s name to proclaim innocence. God saw you rape us. #rhymeswithwrong,” she said.

“I can finally feel peace today. God is good all the time. Justice, finally, after 17 years,” she wrote in another tweet.

Kat revealed last 2014 that she was raped by a famous celebrity who allegedly drugged her and launched smear campaigns to destroy her career.

She, however, didn't mention the celebrity's name and instead named him as #rhymeswithwrong. Vhong trended on Twitter that time after Kat revealed her story.

