Vhong Navarro to post bail after Taguig court issues warrant of arrest

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 19, 2022 | 2:49pm
Vhong Navarro to post bail after Taguig court issues warrant of arrest
Comedian and television host Vhong Navarro.
ABS-CBN

MANILA, Philippines — Taguig Metropolitan Court released the warrant of arrest against Kapamilya host Vhong Navarro for acts of lasciviousness filed by model Deniece Cornejo. 

In a report by ABS-CBN's Mike Navallo, Vhong is on his way to the National Bureau of Investigation to post a P36,000 bail, according to his lawyer Alma Mallonga. 

Last July, the Court of Appeals (CA) granted Deniece’s appeal and was given another chance to air her side on the sexual harassment allegations she filed against Vhong.

In a 26-page decision signed by Associate Justice Florencio M. Mamauag Jr., the appeals court ordered the Office of the City Prosecutor of Taguig to file Rape by Sexual Intercouse under Article 266-A  of the Revised Penal Code and Republic Act 8353, and Acts of Lasciviousness under Article 336 of the Revised Penal Code against Navarro.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vhong Navarro

It also stated that it has reversed and set aside the resolutions promulgated by the Department of Justice on April 30, 2018 and July 14, 2020.

"Ultimately, it falls upon the trial court to determine who between Navarro and Cornejo speaks the truth. Cornejo decries attempted rape on the night of January 22, 2014 while Navarro denies any wrongdoing on his part. We reiterate once more that the preliminary investigation is not the proper venue to rule on the respondent's guilt or innocence," it stated.

RELATED: Deniece Cornejo's petition to file rape vs Vhong Navarro granted

