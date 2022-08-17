^

Bianca Rogoff explains partying just days after death of mom Cherie Gil

Kristofer Purnell
August 17, 2022
Bianca Rogoff explains partying just days after death of mom Cherie Gil
Composite image of Cherie Gil with her daughter Bianca, and of Cherie as Diana Vreeland in 'Full Gallop'
MANILA, Philippines — Bianca Rogoff, daughter of the late actress Cherie Gil, has responded to reactions by netizens after she posted on her Instagram story that she was at a beach party a couple of days after her mother's passing.

Cherie passed away last August 5 after a private battle with cancer; she was 59 years old. She flew to America earlier this year to be closer with her family.

The New York-based Bianca posted on a separate Instagram story her response, which would serve as her overall statement to similar questions, to an unnamed netizen who asked about her being at a party so soon after Cherie's death.

"Life is sacred and should be valued and honored, and most importantly, lived. And if you knew her, she’d be the first one to tell anyone to live their life adventurously and joyfully," Bianca said in her reply.

She also said that she is indeed grieving but it was not for her to show anyone else that, "I love my mother and am allowed to grieve as publicly or privately as I wish. I am not here to perform for those who chose to follow me.”

Screenshot of Bianca's response to an Internet user
Bianca Rogoff via Instagram, screenshot

Bianca ended her message by telling the netizen they were free to unfollow her as she would go on to enjoy the life Cherie gave her.

Bianca and her brother Raphael are Cherie's children with the actress' ex-husband and violinist Rony Rogoff, and are half-siblings to Jay Eigenmann — Cherie's son with fellow actor Leo Martinez.

RELATED: LOOK: A glance at the Eigenmann family tree

BIANCA ROGOFF

CHERIE GIL
