Brod Pete retires from showbiz, Brad Pitt not retiring

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 5, 2022 | 9:36am
From left: Filipino comedian Isko Salvador, also known as Brod Pete; Brad Pitt attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Bullet Train" at Regency Village Theatre on August 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Brod Pete via Facebook, AFP / Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran comedian Isko Salvador, best known as Brod Pete, has retired from show business.

In his official Facebook page, Isko said he may be retired from showbiz but will continue to pursue his love for music. 

“Yes laos na po ako after 43 yrs sa showbiz as a writer and comedian. Im now retired. Nakakasawa din,” Isko wrote. 

“But I am launching my singing career fyi - to pursue my true love — music!” he added. 

Isko ran last May elections as a councilor in Marikina but lost. 

“Ive tried politics, mas nakakatawa kesa sa komedi ang politika. Di ako pinalad para konsehal- siguro dahil sinabe ko na - para mawala ang baha ipapasemento ko ang marikina river.  U dont know soundbytes- anyways - Marikina deserves less,” he said. 

Even through retirement, Isko said he will conduct comedy writing workshops for the younger generation.  

“Btw- I am conducting an online comedy writing workshop/playshop!  Sept 3 7pm- via zoom. 1k petot lang- 43 yrs of comedy writing in 3 plus hrs,” he said. 

Isko is known for his roles in “Bubble Gang” segment "Ang Dating Doon" and “John En Marsha” with "Comedy King" Dolphy. 

Meanwhile, in a Paris trip to promote his latest film "Bullet Train," Brad Pitt denied that he is retiring after fans became worried when the 58-year-old Hollywood star previously said he was in the "last semester" of his career. 

"I'm not getting out by any means," Pitt clarified. "It seems that might have been taken as a statement of retirement. That's not what I was saying."

The actor went to explain that he reflected on overcoming the middle-age hump and how he wanted to spend his next years.

"At my age, you've made enough mistakes... now there's a comfort in applying that kind of wisdom," Pitt added.

