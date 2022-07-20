^

Brad Pitt wears skirt, shrugs off retirement at 'Bullet Train' premieres

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 20, 2022 | 3:15pm
Brad Pitt on the Berlin red carpet of "Bullet Train"
AFP / John MacDougall

MANILA, Philippines — American actor Brad Pitt tried out a new look for the Berlin screening of his new movie "Bullet Train" by walking the red carpet in a skirt.

Pitt donned a brown knee-length raw-hem skirt and and a rose-colored button-down shirt underneath a jacket that matched his bottoms.

Black combat boots and accessories like sunglasses and pendant necklaces topped off the actor's look for the night.

In wearing a skirt, Pitt was able to show off the rhinoceros and human skull tattoos on his legs.

It almost comes a premonition come true as Pitt himself told fashion magazine British Vogue way back in 2004 while promoting his movie "Troy" that men would one day wear skirts.

"Men will be wearing skirts by next summer. That's my prediction and proclamation," the Oscar winner said then. More recently he told Esquire that his fashion type is a “’no-style’ style.”

Retirement a long way off

Before Berlin, Pitt was in Paris also promoting "Bullet Train" where he scotched talk of imminent retirement after fans became worried when the 58-year-old actor previously said he was in the "last semester" of his career. 

"I'm not getting out by any means," Pitt clarified. "It seems that might have been taken as a statement of retirement. That's not what I was saying."

The actor went to explain that he reflected on overcoming the middle-age hump and how he wanted to spend his next years.

"At my age, you've made enough mistakes... now there's a comfort in applying that kind of wisdom," Pitt added.

Apart from acting, Pitt has kept himself busy with his production company Plan B, the studio behind Academy Award Best Picture winners "The Departed," "Twelve Years a Slave," and "Moonlight."

"I really like what we've been able to do on the producing end. You get to be part of stories, foster new talent," Pitt said. 

"Bullet Train" stars Pitt as an unlucky assassin whose latest mission takes him aboard the world's fastest train. Starring with him are Sandra Bullock, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Joey King, Logan Lerman, and Bad Bunny. — with a report from AFP

RELATED: Brad Pitt suing ex Angelina Jolie for sale of their wedding venue

