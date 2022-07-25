^

'Ogag' star Caloy Alde dies at 60

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 25, 2022 | 9:50am
'Ogag' star Caloy Alde dies at 60
Veteran comedian Caloy Alde
Carlos Alde via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran comedian Caloy Alde died recently. He was 60.

Friends of the actor took to social media to give their condolences to Caloy's family. 

Actor Alwyn Uytingco reminisced his favorite joke from the comedian. 

“'I love nature.' Ang joke mo na di ko malilimutan. Salamat, kuya Caloy Carlos Alde," Alwyn wrote. 

Caloy's wife Rhoda Porral-Alde changed her profile picture to black and shared the news clip that the comedian died. 

Reports said that Caloy suffered from a heart condition two years ago. 

"As per his wife Rhoda, minanas na si Caloy dahil sa enlargement of the heart at may tubig siya sa lungs," close friend Gene Padilla said. 

"Baka i-dialysis din siya dahil hindi maganda ang lagay ng kidney niya," he added. 

Apart from starring in many films and TV shows, Caloy is known for his sitcom "Ogag" and for being the so-called "Mr. Bean" of the Philippines.  
 

