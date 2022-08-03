Crown mix-up? Binibining Pilipinas 2022 winners Nicole Borromeo, Gabby Basiano speak up

MANILA, Philippines — Binibining Pilipinas International 2022 Nicole Borromeo and Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental 2022 Gabby Basiano believed that there was no title mix-up after the delayed announcement of Nicole as winner at the recently concluded Binibining Pilipinas 2022.

Nicole told ABS-CBN News in an interview that she's aware of the speculations as she saw it on social media.

“I‘ve seen the posts on social media just recently, like earlier today. I trust the Binibining Pilipinas organization. They wouldn’t put the girls in this kind of situation. They would be sure to clear things out,” Nicole said.

“I’m not going to pretend, it really got on my nerves. I was really hoping for the best and I’m really happy how it turned out,” she added.

Gabby said that the confusion was already explained to them.

“It was already explained. Nagkaro'n lang ng 'di pagkakaunawaan,” Gabby said.

“I would like to tell everybody, also those part of the competition, nagkaro'n lang ng confusion and ’yung mga titles correct. Si Nicole po talaga ang Miss International and I am Miss Intercontinental,” she added.

