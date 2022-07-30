^

Will Smith apologizes again to Chris Rock over Oscars slap in new video

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 30, 2022 | 9:18am
Will Smith apologizes again to Chris Rock over Oscars slap in new video
US actor Will Smith with wife Jada Pinkett Smith (left); Will slaps US actor Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022 (right).
AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Will Smith has opened up further about the now infamous slap he gave presenter Chris Rock during the 2022 Academy Awards after the comedian made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett's shaved head due to alopecia.

Smith posted a nearly six-minute-long video on his social media channels wherein he answered questions about the incident, particularly about Rock, his family's involvement, and the disruption he had caused to the industry.

The Oscar winner — Smith won Best Actor for "King Richard" some moments after the incident — said he did not apologize to Rock during his acceptance speech because at that moment he was "fogged out" and "it was all fuzzy."

"I've reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he's not ready to talk and when he is, he'll reach out," Smith shared as he apologized to his fellow actor. "My behavior was unacceptable, and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk."

Smith also extended his apologies to Rock's mother and the rest of his family after realizing how many people got hurt because of the incident, acknowledging that the damage might be irreparable.

The "Men in Black" actor reiterated that there is no part of him that thinks going up on stage to slap someone is the right way to behave or handle a moment of disrespect or insult.

He clarified that Jada had nothing to do with him going onstage, after speculation arose about him doing so after his wife rolled her eyes at Rock's G.I. Jane joke. 

"I made a choice on my own from my own experiences and history with Chris. Jada had nothing to do with it," the actor said. 

He has apologized to Jada, his kids, Trey, Jaden, and Willow, and the rest of his family for the heat that blew their way because of the slap, as well as the members of the Academy and fellow nominees that voted for him.

"It really breaks my heart to have stolen and tarnished your moment," Smith said, referring in particular to Best Documentary winner Questlove for "Summer of Soul,"  which Rock was presenting. "It's like 'I'm sorry' really isn't sufficient."

Smith shared that disappointing people is his central trauma and he hates letting people down. He added that he was trying to put in the work by being remorseful without being ashamed.

"I promise you that I am deeply devoted and committed to putting light, love, and joy into the world, and if you hang on, I promise that we'll be able to be friends again," Smith ended, speaking to fans and colleagues.

The actor has kept a low profile since the 2022 Oscars, resigning from the Academy after they struck him with a decade-long ban — he can still be nominated for an Oscar — and several of his films were put on hold.

