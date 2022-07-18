^

'This is not a circus': Alleged third party in Maggie Wilson, Victor Consunji split speaks up

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 18, 2022 | 1:08pm
'This is not a circus': Alleged third party in Maggie Wilson, Victor Consunji split speaks up
Maggie Wilson and Tim Connor
Ina Martelino via Tim Connor's Instagram page

MANILA, Philippines — Tim Connor, the alleged third party in the former relationship of beauty queen Maggie Wilson and businessman Victor Consunji, broke his silence regarding the adultery issue.

In his Instagram account, Tim posted on his IG story that he will not grant an interview. 

“For everyone looking for a reaction or an interview from me? You won’t get one,” he said. 

“I don’t stoop so low as to answer complete and utter rubbish accusations out of anger that hold no water. (Unless I am required to do so by law enforcement of that country),” he added. 

Tim also asked the public to respect Maggie and Victor because their lives are not a circus. 

“I hope for their Son Connor’s sake, all issues between Victor & Maggie get resolved peacefully as soon as possible,” he said. 

“This is not a circus; this is people’s family lives. Please respect that,” he added. 

Maggie, meanwhile, thanked the people who are willing to help her. 

“So humbled to know that so many Politicians, International Governments (offering asylum), International lawyers and human rights groups for supporting me and reaching out privately,” she wrote on her IG story. 

“We’ve got this, together. I will help bring change and be a voice for every woman going through the same thing I am in the Philippines,” she added. 

