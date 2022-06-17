Rayver Cruz embraces the competitive life of a billiards prodigy

Rayver Cruz welcomes the idea to essay a role that is far from who he is, as he has expressed his acting aspiration in a previous virtual press conference. His Miguel, a competitive billiards prodigy, in the GMA 7’s primetime series, Bolera, gives the actor-host-performer the satisfaction and fulfillment to do such. Rayver doesn’t need to deglamorize himself for it, but has to embody a dominant personality.

“(He) is a billiards phenom, at the very young age, he was skilled in playing billiards,” Rayver described his character in a virtual one-on-one with The STAR. “As the country’s top billiards player, he has competed and won abroad. He is driven and very competitive.”

Miguel’s level of competitiveness is also manifested beyond the bounds of the sport, where he reigns supreme.

With co-star Kylie Padilla, whose character Joni is Miguel’s rival in the game and possible love interest outside of it.

“He knows his capabilities and how very good he is,” shared the actor, “kaya minsan dinadaan niya sa angas, maangas talaga siya kasi magaling siya, parang alam niya na ‘Ako ang pinaka-magaling.’ Kapag pumasok siya sa isang billiard room (When he enters a billiard room), he knows he is the best.”

Witness to Miguel’s too much self-worth and hard-to-miss presence is Kylie Padilla’s Joni, who is also a billiards prodigy herself. Miguel and Joni meet and the former cannot deny the latter’s potential to be the next big thing — a passionate and successful pool player. He is threatened by her.

Miguel’s angas is his defense mechanism, as Rayver implied, “and you’ll find out why, mabigat din pala yung pinagdaanan (niya),” added he.

To play the part, the actor needed to get into Miguel’s psyche and profession. But Rayver’s interest in playing billiards, which was initially unknown to the production people, came in handy. He took on the role with the basic knowledge of the game mechanics and shots. His enthusiasm in the sport was reignited.

“My papa taught me how to play billiards,” recalled he. “Ever since it was one of the bonding activities that me, my siblings and our dad shared. Siya talaga yung magaling mag-laro and we learned the game from him. I know how to play billiards and I have learned more while doing the show.”

Yes, it was a win-win situation for Rayver, who had the chance to portray a new role and work with Johann Chua, a gold medalist at the 31st Southeast Asian Games, and Geona Gregorio. Both served as game consultants and trainors on set. “Sobrang sarap lang sa pakiramdam kasi nga na-imbibe mo mismo yung character, pati kapag nagagawa mo yung shots na pinagagawa (It was a good feeling that I imbibed the character and did the pool shots that required for playing him).”

“It’s challenging and also very technical,” said he of the sport. “Akala natin madali (We might think it’s easy by just mere watching the game). For me, to shoot two to three (consecutive) balls (or) straight, that makes me happy. I was able to master the jump shot, which is the signature shot of Miguel.” That’s why around the middle and in the end of the lock-in taping, Johann gave Rayver the go-ahead to actually do it. “My character is right-handed as compared to Kylie’s left-handed. She studied her character’s style of playing and in the long run, got used to it. Johann and Geona were there to help us,” added he.

Aside from billiards as a sporting event, Rayver said that one can also look at it as a stress-reliever. “If you have a pool table at home, playing billiards is like a therapy,” shared he, “kahit kalaban mo lang yung sarili mo, ma-e-enjoy mo.”

As a Kapuso talent, Rayver enjoys career visibility. Grateful and proud of such feat, he attributed it to the following realizations, which also serve as his pieces of advice to newbies.

“For me, stay consistent, love your craft and most of all, mabait ka lang sa lahat, mabuti kang tao, masarap kang ka-trabaho,” said he. “Respect your co-actors, the staff, the bosses and the station where you work. They will see if you love your work and you deliver well, palagi kang bibigyan ng trabaho (you will always be blessed with work). Be kind, nakikita ni Lord yan, hindi ka mawawalan ng blessings (you will not run out of blessings).”

Since pandemic restrictions have been eased, Rayver was recently graced, too, his first out-of-the-country show, that also featured Marcelito Pomoy, Sam Milby and Catriona Gray and brought them to Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton in Canada. Rayver was happy to bring entertainment and cheer to Filipinos in these cities.

“Iba pa rin ‘pag nakakasama mo sila, nag-pe-perform sa harap nila, nakakausap mo sila (It’s a different experience when you are with them physically, perform before them and talk to them),” shared he and hoped that more shows abroad will be mounted for Filipino artists and their kababayan. This was a respite from his new-normal schedule. After that, he had to return to Manila for his commitment in All-Out Sundays (AOS). Even if many got vaccinated already, Rayver said that it’s safer to be in a bubble when taping a series like Bolera, in which the cast and crew had two legs of lock-in taping. “Safety first pa rin,” said he.

Aside from playing billiards, Rayver is also into basketball and boxing, which, along with playing pool, comprise his workout routine.

As for the show’s gender equality theme, the actor named weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, the first Filipino Olympics gold medalist, as among women examples who have excelled in sports used to be associated with men. This shows that gender is not the basis to gauge one’s potential in a chosen sport. Each person is gifted with a particular talent and ability.

The Bolera narrative unfolds weeknights after First Lady.