'Sobrang gaan niyang katrabaho': Joseph Marco on working with Hipon Girl

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Joseph Marco admitted that he enjoyed working with Herlene Budol, popularly known as Hipon Girl in the online series “Ang Babae sa Likod ng Face Mask.”

In an interview with Philstar.com on Wednesday, Joseph said he will definitely work with Herlene again if there’s a chance.

“I really enjoy working with Herlene. Sobrang gaang niyang katrabaho. May mga days na excited akong makita siya, excited akong makausap siya, excited akong makatrabaho siya kasi yung personality niya it gives joy to people around her,” Joseph said.

“Nakakatawa siya. Given a chance to work with her again, I would gladly do it,” he added.

Joseph also described the ambiance of the set.

“Kasi si Direk Chris, walang ka-pressure pressure. Sobrang chill niyang mag-direct, with shots, scenes, as in ang gaan sa set. Even the crew, parang barkada lahat,” he said.

Conceptualized with Puregold, produced by Chris Cahilig, and directed by Victor Villanueva, “Ang Babae sa Likod ng Face Mask” tells the story of Malta, played by Herlene, a 25-year-old cashier. Malta works hard to support her mother, Madam Baby, portrayed by seasoned actress, Ms. Mickey Ferriols.

One day at work, Malta meets the handsome but unlucky in love Sieg, played by Joseph. It’s love at first sight for Sieg, who is mesmerized by Malta’s eyes. What unfolds is the story of how Malta and Sieg find love and overcome their doubts and insecurities, and break the negative cycles of their past.

The online series will be streaming for free the digital Puregold YouTube Channel every Saturday, 6 p.m., beginning June 11, 2022.

