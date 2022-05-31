One Direction's Louis Tomlinson sets Manila concert on July 16

ouis Tomlinson performs onstage during the z100 All Access Lounge presented by Poland Spring Pre-Show at Pier 36 on December 13, 2019 in New York City.

MANILA, Philippines — Former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson is coming back to Manila for a concert on July 16 in New Frontier Theater in Cubao, Quezon City.

Live Nation Philippines announced the concert on their official Facebook page.

“He's coming Back to You, Manila!!!” Live Nation Philippines wrote.

“LOUIS TOMLINSON WORLD TOUR 2022! July 16, 2022 at New Frontier Theater,” it added.

According to the concert promoter, tickets will be available in TicketNet on June 4 for Live Nation Philippines members while tickets are available for the public on June 5.

Ticket prices range from P1,500 to P4,100.

The concert is part of Louis' tour that started last March and is set to end on September.

Louis released his debut album "Walls" in 2020.

