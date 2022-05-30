^

Anne Curtis' 'It's Showtime' comeback trends worldwide; Jhong Hilario to return after elections win

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 30, 2022 | 1:10pm
Anne Curtis' 'It's Showtime' comeback trends worldwide; Jhong Hilario to return after elections win
Anne Curtis in an episode of 'It's Showtime' on May 28, 2002.
ABS-CBN / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Anne Curtis made a successful comeback to ABS-CBN noontime show “It’s Showtime” last Saturday. 

Her return to the show was a top trending topic on social media. 

"Happy ako na nandito ulit ako, pero sabi ko nga baby steps. Alam kong nandyan naman kayo para suportahan ako,” Anne said. 

Anne performed her rendition of Ariana Grande’s “Break Free,” to the delight of viewers. She received a rousing welcome from her co-hosts who expressed how much they missed her.

 “Na-miss ko ‘yung pagiging makulit, 'yung pagiging sosyal niya. Na-miss naming 'yung ganda at seksi ni Anne,” Vhong Navarro said.  

Ogie Alcasid and Kim Chiu, the newest additions to the show, shared with Anne what they look forward to being with her in the program.

"Now that you are a mother, I look forward to hearing your stories as I have many children myself. There is no doubt we will share stories about our children and I'm excited to hear your views as a mother,” Ogie said. 

"You know that I always leave comments on your IG stories. I'm so happy that now I can personally tell you my reactions personally with feelings, emotions, and facial expressions," Kim told Anne. 

Vice Ganda then revealed that he is happy now that their family is gradually becoming complete. He hints at Jhong Hilario's return as well. Hilario recently won his third term as Makati City councilor.

