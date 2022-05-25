^

Entertainment

Anne Curtis says pregnancy made her singing voice better

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 25, 2022 | 2:53pm
Anne Curtis says pregnancy made her singing voice better
Anne Curtis in a photo posted on Instagram account on February 26, 2022.
Anne Curtis via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Anne Curtis revealed that her voice got better after her pregnancy. 

At the virtual press conference for her upcoming concert "Luv-ANNE" earlier today, Anne said that her singing style matured and she would sing “birit” songs in the concert.   

“I can say na medyo nag-mature ang style. Siyempre hindi mawawala ang biritan. But I will say na nakapahinga talaga 'yung voice ko, gumanda,” Anne assured.

“I won’t say sobrang ganda but may improvement. I’m able to take voice lesson again at talagang nag-prepare ako for this,” she added. 

When asked how she’s preparing for her showbiz comeback, Anne said she’s doing dance rehearsals and voice lessons.

“For several months now, I’ve been preparing, doing dance rehearsals just to give movement in my body again. I’ve been doing band rehearsals, I’ve been taking voice lessons and I’ve been preparing myself because it was two years of normalcy to me being a mom. The most singing that I was doing was nursery rhymes. I’ve been doing (that) for a several months now,” she said. 

Anne's supposed digital concert will now be going live in Newport Performing Arts Theatre, Resorts World Manila on June 11. 

The concert marks the end of Anne's showbiz hiatus more than two years after announcing her temporary leave from "It's Showtime" because of her pregnancy. 

RELATED: Anne Curtis to hold live concert in June

ANNE CURTIS-SMITH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Umiyak ako': Lolit Solis reacts to Kris Aquino's letter

'Umiyak ako': Lolit Solis reacts to Kris Aquino's letter

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Veteran showbiz columnist Lolit Solis admitted that she broke down to tears upon reading the letter Kris Aquino sent to ...
Entertainment
fbtw
Justin Bieber to bring 'Justice' world tour to the Philippines; how to get tickets

Justin Bieber to bring 'Justice' world tour to the Philippines; how to get tickets

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 7 hours ago
After Justin Bieber canceled the rest of his "Purpose World Tour," including the Philippines in 2017, "due to unforeseen...
Entertainment
fbtw
Justin Bieber to bring 'Justice' world tour to the Philippines; how to get tickets

Justin Bieber to bring 'Justice' world tour to the Philippines; how to get tickets

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 7 hours ago
After Justin Bieber canceled the rest of his "Purpose World Tour," including the Philippines in 2017, "due to unforeseen...
Entertainment
fbtw
Winwyn set to marry childhood sweetheart &mdash; Joey Marquez

Winwyn set to marry childhood sweetheart — Joey Marquez

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Comedian Joey Marquez revealed that his daughter Winwyn Marquez is now engaged to her childhood sweetheart. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Charlie Dizon to star in 'Full House' remake?
play
Exclusive

Charlie Dizon to star in 'Full House' remake?

By Marane A. Plaza | 5 hours ago
During Philstar.com's spring/summer 2022 fashion editorial photo shoot with Kapamilya star Charlie Dizon, the actress...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
LIST: Kris Aquino's autoimmune diseases explained

LIST: Kris Aquino's autoimmune diseases explained

By Marane A. Plaza | 1 hour ago
"Queen of Talk" Kris Aquino revealed her confirmed autoimmune conditions. But what are they exactly?
Entertainment
fbtw
LANY returning to Manila this November 2022

LANY returning to Manila this November 2022

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
Pop-rock band LANY will be stopping by Manila this November as part of their 2022 Asia tour, their first visit to the continent...
Entertainment
fbtw
Philippines' Hannah Arnold to finally compete as Miss International sets finals date, venue

Philippines' Hannah Arnold to finally compete as Miss International sets finals date, venue

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 3 hours ago
The long wait is finally over!
Entertainment
fbtw
Miss Universe Philippines queens turn into Disney Princesses

Miss Universe Philippines queens turn into Disney Princesses

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 4 hours ago
Ace lensman BJ Pacual, in collaboration with BYS cosmetics and Disney Princess, photographed reigning Miss Universe Philippines...
Entertainment
fbtw
Bill Cosby sex assault case starts in California

Bill Cosby sex assault case starts in California

By Agence France-Presse | 4 hours ago
A trial against Bill Cosby began Monday in California, with a civil suit alleging the disgraced comedian sexually...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with