Anne Curtis says pregnancy made her singing voice better

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Anne Curtis revealed that her voice got better after her pregnancy.

At the virtual press conference for her upcoming concert "Luv-ANNE" earlier today, Anne said that her singing style matured and she would sing “birit” songs in the concert.

“I can say na medyo nag-mature ang style. Siyempre hindi mawawala ang biritan. But I will say na nakapahinga talaga 'yung voice ko, gumanda,” Anne assured.

“I won’t say sobrang ganda but may improvement. I’m able to take voice lesson again at talagang nag-prepare ako for this,” she added.

When asked how she’s preparing for her showbiz comeback, Anne said she’s doing dance rehearsals and voice lessons.

“For several months now, I’ve been preparing, doing dance rehearsals just to give movement in my body again. I’ve been doing band rehearsals, I’ve been taking voice lessons and I’ve been preparing myself because it was two years of normalcy to me being a mom. The most singing that I was doing was nursery rhymes. I’ve been doing (that) for a several months now,” she said.

Anne's supposed digital concert will now be going live in Newport Performing Arts Theatre, Resorts World Manila on June 11.

The concert marks the end of Anne's showbiz hiatus more than two years after announcing her temporary leave from "It's Showtime" because of her pregnancy.

