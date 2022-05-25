Justin Bieber to bring 'Justice' world tour to the Philippines; how to get tickets

MANILA, Philippines — After Justin Bieber canceled the rest of his "Purpose World Tour," including the Philippines in 2017, "due to unforeseen circumstances," the Canadian pop superstar announced Wednesday that his new international concert tour for sixth studio album "Justice" will be pushing through and would again include the Philippines.

Covering six continents and running until March 2023, Justin's record-setting "Justice World Tour" will have its Manila stop on Oct. 29, 2022 at the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) Open Grounds.

Having sold in excess of 1.3 million tickets so far, the tour will travel to over 30 countries — playing more than 125 shows — from May 2022 through March 2023.

Promoted by AEG Presents Asia and Ovation Productions, tickets to "Justin Bieber Justice World Tour Manila" are priced from P2,692.8 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. local time on May 30 via Ovationtickets.com and SMTickets.com.

The upcoming dates start this month in Mexico, with a stop in Italy before continuing on to Scandinavia for shows in August. Next up is South America, South Africa and the Middle East in September and October. The tour will close out the year in Asia, Australia and New Zealand before moving to the UK and Europe in early 2023. Additional dates have also been announced in Dubai, Bahrain, Sydney, New Delhi, Manila, Amsterdam, London and Dublin.

These new shows come on the heels of his 52-date 2022 North American tour, which kicked off in San Diego on February 18. Each evening promises to be a celebration for both Justin and his fans after the pandemic sidelined his 2020 tour.

With an astounding 100 billion career streams and over 75 million albums sold globally, Justin reigns as one of the biggest artists in the world. He is the no.1 artist on YouTube with over 68 million subscribers worldwide and is the no.1 artist on Spotify global with 79 million monthly listeners.

Recently, Justin teamed up with director Cole Bennett for his new single and video “Honest,” featuring Don Toliver. Punchy and uptempo. “Honest” marks Justin’s first official single since “Ghost” - the anthemic finale to the multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated "Justice" - that went no. 1 in pop radio in January, making chart history with the most no. 1 hits by a male solo artist in US radio history and the only fifth artist ever to reach 20 Top 5 hits on Hot 100.



Over the past year, Justin has set new marks in his highly-decorated career: “Stay” with The Kid LAROI, Justin’s eighth career Hot 100 no.1 single, which made him the youngest solo artist ever to reach 100 hits on the chart. “Peaches,” his certified-triple-platinum smash, made Justin the first male solo artist to debut at no.1 on both the Billboard 200 album chart and Billboard Hot 100 singles chart simultaneously.



His eighth no.1 album Justice has sold over eight million copies globally, amassed over 12 billion global streams, and was nominated for eight Grammys, including Album of The Year.



Justin – who was named Artist of The Year at the 2021 MTV Video and Music Awards (VMAs) and was nominated for 13 Billboard Music Awards - has been wowing fans nightly on the opening leg of his "Justice World Tour 2022," the biggest and most ambitious tour of his career. Throughout, Justin has remained committed to using his platform for social good, bringing his "Justice In Action" initiative to fans across the country, raising awareness on important issues like criminal justice reform, climate action, voter registration and much more.

"Justice World Tour," promoted by AEG Presents, is Justin’s first global outing since 2016/2017’s "Purpose World Tour." Described by The Times of London as “mesmerising," Bieber played to 2.7 million fans over the course of his 2016 to 2017 run, with the finale seen by 65,000 fans at London’s British Summer Time Hyde Park festival.

Concert details

Justin Bieber Justice World Tour Manila

Date: Oct. 29, 2022, Saturday

Time: 8 p.m.

Venue: CCP Open Grounds Manila

Ticket prices: P18,850, P16,210, P13,570, P10,410, P8,290, P6,180, P4,490, P2,695

Ticketing: Ovationtickets.com / SMTickets.com

Worldwide dates:

2022

May 22: Monterrey, Mexico - Estadio de Beisbol Monterrey

May 25: Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol

May 26: Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol

May 28: Guadalajara, Mexico - Estadio 3 de Marzo

July 31: Lucca, Italy - Summer Festival Lucca

August 3: Skanderborg, Denmark - Smukfest

August 5: Malmo, Sweden - Big Slap XL

August 7: Trondheim, Norway - Trondheim Summertime

August 9: Helsinki, Finland - Kaisaniemi Park

August 12: Budapest, Hungary - Sziget Festival

September 4: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Rock In Rio

September 7: Santiago, Chile - Estadio Nacional

September 10: Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio Único de La Plata

September 11: Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio Único de La Plata

September 14: Sao Paulo, Brazil - Allianz Parque

September 15: Sao Paulo, Brazil - Allianz Parque

September 28: Cape Town, South Africa - DHL Stadium

October 1: Johannesburg, South Africa - Johannesburg FNB Stadium

October 13: Tel Aviv, Israel - HaYarkon Park

October 18: New Delhi, India – Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (JLN Stadium)

October 22: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - Bukit Jalil National Stadium

October 25: Singapore, Singapore - National Stadium

October 29: Manila, Philippines – CCP Open Grounds Manila

November 2: Jakarta, Indonesia - Stadion Madya

November 3: Jakarta, Indonesia - Stadion Madya

November 6: Bangkok, Thailand - Rajamangala Stadium

November 9: Nagoya, Japan - Vantelin Dome

November 12: Osaka, Japan - Kyocera Dome

November 13: Osaka, Japan - Kyocera Dome

November 16: Tokyo, Japan - Tokyo Dome

November 17: Tokyo, Japan - Tokyo Dome

November 22: Perth, Australia - HBF Park

November 26: Melbourne, Australia - Marvel Stadium

November 30: Sydney, Australia - Sydney Football Stadium

December 3: Brisbane, Australia - Suncorp Stadium

December 7: Auckland, New Zealand - Mt Smart Stadium

2023

January 13: Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

January 14: Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

January 16: Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena

January 18: Zürich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

January 21: Lisbon, Portugal - Altice Arena

January 23: Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center

January 25: Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi

January 27: Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena

January 28: Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena

January 31: Cologne, Germany - LANXESS Arena

February 2: Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

February 4: Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena

February 8: Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

February 11: Aberdeen, UK - P&J Live

February 13: London, UK - The O2

February 14: London, UK - The O2

February 16: London, UK - The O2

February 22: Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena

February 23: Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena

February 25: Manchester, UK - AO Arena

February 26: Sheffield, UK – Utilita Arena

March 4: Manchester, UK - AO Arena

March 6: Paris, France - Accor Arena

March 7: Paris, France - Accor Arena

March 9: Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

March 11: Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Arena

March 12: Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena

March 15: Stockholm, Sweden - Tele2 Arena

March 17: Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

March 18: Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

March 20: Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

March 21: Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis

March 24: Vienna, Austria – Wiener Stadthalle

March 25: Krakow, Poland - TAURON Arena

A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages are also available. These exceptional offers can include an amazing selection of reserved seated tickets, custom merchandise and much more. For more information, visit www.justinbiebermusic.com.

