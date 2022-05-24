Westlife returns to Manila for 'Wild Dreams Tour'

MANILA, Philippines — Better believe we won't be fools again this time.

The Irish boyband Westlife, who made its name during the late '90s and early 2000s, is coming back to the Philippines for a concert tour. The boy group is set to perform their greatest hits, as well as new songs from their new album.

The band made the announcement on Twitter, jointly saying they would be visiting Indonesia a week before the Philippines.

"We hope to see you all there dancing along with us," the tweet said.

???????????????? To all our fans in the Philippines and Indonesia we are thrilled to announce that we will be playing shows in Manila and Jakarta early next year! Tickets for Manila go on sale on 4/6 and this Saturday 28/5. We hope to see you all there dancing along with us ????? pic.twitter.com/1Gzz5W0YWQ — Westlife (@westlifemusic) May 24, 2022

Westlife's "Wild Dreams Tour" will take place at the Araneta Coliseum on February 20, 2023, a week after Valentine's Day. Tickets will go on for sale this June 4 at 10 a.m.

Headlining the group's concert will be their twelfth and latest album "Wild Dreams" which features the singles "Starlight," "Alone Together," and their cover of Ed Sheeran's "My Hero."

But as Westlife pegged their concert to have "all the hits," fans can expect some of their popular songs like "Swear It Again," "If I Let You Go," "Fool Again," "When You're Looking Like That," and their covers of "I Have A Dream," "Seasons in the Sun," and "Uptown Girl."

The band was in Manila for a two-night "The Twenty Tour" concert in 2019, also at the Araneta Coliseum, as part of their 20th anniversary celebration.

It came shortly after Westlife reunited following their 2012 disbanding. Shane Filan, Mark Feehily, Kian Egan, and Nicky Byrne all came back, while original member Brian McFadden left the group earlier on in 2004.

RELATED: 20 years of Westlife