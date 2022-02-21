

















































 
























Entertainment
 
Justin Bieber gets COVID-19, postpones Vegas shows
 


Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
February 21, 2022 | 2:42pm





 
Justin BieberÂ gets COVID-19, postpones Vegas shows
Canadian singer Justin Bieber arrives for the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York.
AFP / Angela Weiss
 


MANILA, Philippines — Pop star Justin Bieber has contracted COVID-19, delaying his Las Vegas show originally scheduled on February 20.


Variety reported that there has been a COVID-19 outbreak within the singer’s team and the pop star himself was not spared.


The singer's team posted the statement on the Twitter page of Bieber's Justice World Tour: “Due to positive COVID results within the Justice Tour family, we will unfortunately have to postpone Sunday’s show in Las Vegas.” 


“Justin is of course hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority. The tour launch in San Diego was a massive success and Justin is excited to bring this spectacular show to his Las Vegas fans as soon as possible,” it added.


The tour account announced that the Las Vegas show has been rescheduled to June 28, and tickets for the original show will be honored on the new date. 


In another tweet, Bieber's February 22 Glendale show has apparently been rescheduled as well to June 30. 


The Justice World Tour kicked off in San Diego last week. Las Vegas was supposed to be his next stop. 


RELATED: Justin Bieber reveals he has Lyme disease


 










 









