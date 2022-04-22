'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' delayed to 2023

Expect a multitude of mask-wearing webslingers in the new animated entry, 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.'

MANILA, Philippines — Sony has chosen to postpone the much-awaited sequel to their Oscar-winning movie "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" from October 2022 to June 2023.

The production company has also dropped a portion of the film's title, as it now bears the name "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" while the film that succeeds it has a "II" attached to rather than "Part 2."

Co-producer and co-writer Phil Lord said in a tweet that a positive outcome of the delay is there will be "more time to make it great."

Related: 'Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse' sequel drops teaser trailer

The decision is part of Sony shuffling their release date calendar, with another animated movie "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile" to be premiering a month earlier than expected as it takes the spot date previously alloted for "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."

Meanwhile a third "Equalizer" movie, reuniting Denzel Washington with director Antoine Fuqua, has been slated for September 2023.

All Spidey hope is not lost though as Sony has officially given its "Madame Web" movie, starring "Fifty Shades of Grey" star Dakota Johnson and "Euphoria" actress Sydney Sweeney, a release date of July 7, 2023 — a month after "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" premieres.

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" will be split into two parts, with Shameik Moore returning to voice Miles Morales accompanied by Filipino-American actress Hailee Steinfeld's Spider-Gwen (Steinfeld also plays Kate Bishop in the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and Oscar Isaac as Spider-Man 2099, who appeared in previous film's post-credits scene.

The second "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" movie is currently set to be released in March 2024. All these come on the heels of Marvel's blockbuster hit "Spider-Man: No Way Home" which saw Tom Holland's Spider-Man team up with previous versions of the hero portrayed by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

RELATED: Great power, great responsibility: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' review