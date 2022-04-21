Profiles: Who are Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Top 32?

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe Philippines 2022 coronation night will unfold in SM Mall of Asia Arena on April 30.

Here are the top 32 candidates in the upcoming pageant to be shown live on ABS-CBN YouTube channel:

Angelica Lopez (Palawan)

Angelica is a pageant veteran in her hometown, winning Miss Puerto Princesa 2018 and Bb. MIMAROPA 2018.

Isabelle Kristine Braza (Las Piñas)

Isabelle is a University of the Philippines alumna who works as a TV commercial and print ad model.

Lou Dominique Piczon (Cebu Province)

Lou is a veteran pageant contestant, winning Miss Summer Queen 2013 first runner-up, Miss Mandaue 2014 and Reyna ng Aliwan 2016 second runner-up. She was also crowned as Cebu Heritage 2018.

Jewel Alexandra Palacat (Ilocos Sur)

Before joining this year’s edition of Miss Universe Philippines, Jewel was Miss Millennial Ilocos Sur 2018, Saniata Ti Ylocos Sur 2017, Miss Silka Ilocandia 2019 and Miss Candon 2019.

Ma. Katrina Llegado (Taguig)

Katrina represented the Philippines at the 2019 Reina Hispanoamericana, finishing as 5th runner-up.

Annabelle MacDonnell (Misamis Oriental)

Born in the United Kingdom but raised in Iligan City, Anabelle won Miss Lanao Del Norte 2019, Miss Iligan 2018, was 2019 Miss Millenial 2nd runner-up and was recently crowned Miss Kuyamis 2022.

Marilit Katipunan Iligan (Negros Oriental)

Marilit was hailed as Miss Sibulan 2018, and a year later, she joined Miss Silliman.

Jona Sweet (Aklan)

Jona was hailed as Ms. Paraw Regatta 2015 and Ms. Philippines Earth Eco-Tourism 2015.

Elsa Schumacher (Batanes)

Born in USA, Elsa is a graduate of University Maryland Eastern Shore. She is considered by pageant experts as a dark horse in the competition.

Vanessa Ann Caro (Iloilo Province)

Vanessa is working with the Panay Bukidnon tribe in Calinog. Her advocacy includes women empowerment and mental health.

Isabel Luche (Mandaue City)

Isabel works as an influencer and is a Tiktoker with more thatn 1.7 million followers. She won the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 headshot challenge.

Sashi Chiesa (Lapu-Lapu City)

Born in Switzerland, Sashi is an international model and an aspiring actress. She is a multilingual who speaks German, French, Spanish and Italian.

Aidyl Mhay Sanchez (Guiguinto, Bulacan)

Aidyl is a Psychology graduate. She won Binibining Bulacan Sangguniang Kabataan 2020/21. She is also an advocate of mental health.

Julia Calleja Saubier (Albay)

Born in Lyon, France, but raised in the Philippines, Julia is a believer of Asian pride and a motorcycle rider. She is the neice of Miss International Melanie Marquez, who persuade her to join Binibining Pilipinas.

Francheska Alexine Dadivas (Roxas City)

Francheska is a painter and indie singer. She went to De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde to study filmmaking. She also owns a skincare line called Pupa Potions.

Ivylou Corpuz Borbon (Pangasinan)

Ivy won first runner-up at Miss Baguio in 2018. She advocates promoting childhood education. She is one of the top picks of pageant experts in the Best Swimsuit category.

Shanelyn Bayson (Victorias, Negros Occidental)

Shanelyn currently works as online seller and a student intern.

Ghenesis Latugat (Baguio City)

Ghenesis won as Miss Baguio City 2021. She is an Architect in the making, currently in her 4th year in Saint Louis University. She won in the fashion and runway challenge of Miss Universe Philippines 2022.

Celeste Cortesi (Pasay City)

Raised in Italy, Celeste won the Miss Philippines Earth title in 2018.

Sonja Jeyn Tanyag (Laguna)

Sonja is a graduate of Tourism and Travel Services Management from De La Salle Lipa.

Alyssa Georgia Felix (Macabebe, Pampanga)

Born in Canada and raised in London, Alyssa is a graduate of Forensic Science from University of the East London. She joined last year's editon of Miss Universe Philippines. She is fluent in English, Filipino and Kapampangan.

Pauline Cucharo Amelinckx (Bohol)

Pauline is a Belgian-Filipino who graduated from Cebu Doctors’ University in Mandaue City with a degree in International Studies. She majored in European studies. She won Miss Bohol 2017 and her first runner-up was Binibining Pilipinas Universe 2019 Gazini Ganados.

Anjeanette Japor (Lucena City)

At 26 years old, Anjeanette is working as the youngest manager in the professional corporate world.

Chantal Elise Schmidt (Cebu City)

Born in Hong Kong, Chantal is a pageant newbie. She holds a Bilingual International Baccalaureate Diploma in German and English from Cebu International School.

Danielle Arielle Camcam (San Juan)

Danielle is the younger sister of Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas 2021 Emmanuelle Vera. She graduated from De La Salle University with a degree in Psychology.

Michelle Marquez Dee (Makati)

Daughter of actress Melanie Marquez, Michelle is a Filipino actress, model, TV personality and beauty pageant titleholder who was crowned Miss World Philippines 2019. She finished in the Top 12 of the international pageant.

Gillian Katherine De Mesa (Nueva Vizcaya)

Gillian is a model who started at an early age. She is an advocate of breaking gender stereotypes.

Gracelle Nicole Distura (Quezon Province)

Gracelle is a pageant veteran, winning Miss Enverga 2022 and Binibining Bondoc Pensula 2020. She was the second runner-up at Miss Silka Quezon 2017 and the fourth runner-up at Mutyang Quezon Turismo 2017.

Dorothy Gemillan (Iloilo City)

Dorothy is a 21-year-old 3rd year Nursing student at the Central Philippines University.

Jedidah Korinihona (Davao del Sur)

Jedidah is a Filipino-Solomon Islander model. In the headshot challenge, she was placed 13th in total votes.

RELATED: Where to watch, livestream Miss Universe Philippines 2022 coronation night