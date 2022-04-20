Where to watch, livestream Miss Universe Philippines 2022 coronation night

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel is set to broadcast live the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 coronation night on April 30.

In Miss Universe Philippines' official Facebook page, the organization announced that the world can watch the coronation night live via iWant TFC and the ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel.

“We’re ready to bring the Universe a #UniquelyBeautiful digital viewing experience! Everyone around the world can now watch The Coronation live and for FREE on iWantTFC and ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube Channel on April 30, 7PM PHT!” it wrote.

The coronation night will also be broadcast on free TV on May 1 via GMA 7.

“GMA 7 is Miss Universe Philippines 2022’s official telecast partner. Catch the national broadcast of The Coronation on May 1, 9AM to 12NN!” it said.

Miss Universe Philippines Organization national director Shamcey Supsup vowed that the upcoming Miss Universe Philippines pageant on April 30 in Mall of Asia Arena will be the grandest in three years since getting the franchise.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Shamcey said she hopes that the COVID-19 cases will continue to decrease so they can accommodate more audiences.

“First of all, it’s going to be our biggest pageant ever because in the past two years, the first year we have no audience, the second year we have limited audience and then now finally, yung previous namin na plan na sa MOA Arena, on the third year siya mangyayari,” she said.

“We’re really happy and hopefully patuloy na yung pagbaba ng cases so we can accept more audiences. Talagang big pageant siya. Maraming pasabog."

Take part in a uniquely beautiful historic event in Philippine pageantry with Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere, and Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Tebow, who will serve as the coronation night’s hosts.

Catch the Top 32 delegates as they flaunt their sexy physiques, parade their evening gowns, and give their best answers at the MOA Arena while exciting performances will also be delivered by Bamboo, Francisco Martin and Sam Concepcion.

