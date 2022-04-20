^

Entertainment

Where to watch, livestream Miss Universe Philippines 2022 coronation night

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 20, 2022 | 11:10am
Where to watch, livestream Miss Universe Philippines 2022 coronation night
Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez
MUPH via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel is set to broadcast live the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 coronation night on April 30.

In Miss Universe Philippines' official Facebook page, the organization announced that the world can watch the coronation night live via iWant TFC and the ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel. 

“We’re ready to bring the Universe a #UniquelyBeautiful digital viewing experience! Everyone around the world can now watch The Coronation live and for FREE on iWantTFC and ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube Channel  on April 30, 7PM PHT!” it wrote. 

The coronation night will also be broadcast on free TV on May 1 via GMA 7.  

 

 

 

“GMA 7 is Miss Universe Philippines 2022’s official telecast partner. Catch the national broadcast of The Coronation on May 1, 9AM to 12NN!” it said. 

Miss Universe Philippines Organization national director Shamcey Supsup vowed that the upcoming Miss Universe Philippines pageant on April 30 in Mall of Asia Arena will be the grandest in three years since getting the franchise. 

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Shamcey said she hopes that the COVID-19 cases will continue to decrease so they can accommodate more audiences. 

“First of all, it’s going to be our biggest pageant ever because in the past two years, the first year we have no audience, the second year we have limited audience and then now finally, yung previous namin na plan na sa MOA Arena, on the third year siya mangyayari,” she said.  

“We’re really happy and hopefully patuloy na yung pagbaba ng cases so we can accept more audiences. Talagang big pageant siya. Maraming pasabog."

Take part in a uniquely beautiful historic event in Philippine pageantry with Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere, and Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Tebow, who will serve as the coronation night’s hosts. 

Catch the Top 32 delegates as they flaunt their sexy physiques, parade their evening gowns, and give their best answers at the MOA Arena while exciting performances will also be delivered by Bamboo, Francisco Martin and Sam Concepcion.

RELATED: Shamcey Supsup vows upcoming Miss Universe Philippines pageant to be the grandest

MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Baka puso niya iba ang kulay': Sharon Cuneta reacts to friend Darryl Yap's 'Lenlen' videos

'Baka puso niya iba ang kulay': Sharon Cuneta reacts to friend Darryl Yap's 'Lenlen' videos

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
“Megastar” Sharon Cuneta revealed that she holds no grudges against her friend, director Darryl Yap, who has been...
Entertainment
fbtw
'It's not like that anymore': Regine Velasquez admits having singing difficulties

'It's not like that anymore': Regine Velasquez admits having singing difficulties

By Jan Milo Severo | 19 hours ago
Kapamilya singer Regine Velasquez admitted that she’s now having difficulties in singing.
Entertainment
fbtw
'It's not like that anymore': Regine Velasquez admits having singing difficulties

'It's not like that anymore': Regine Velasquez admits having singing difficulties

By Jan Milo Severo | 19 hours ago
Kapamilya singer Regine Velasquez admitted that she’s now having difficulties in singing.
Entertainment
fbtw
Regine Velasquez, Gelli de Belen issue resurfaces after 'third party' confession

Regine Velasquez, Gelli de Belen issue resurfaces after 'third party' confession

By Jan Milo Severo | March 25, 2022 - 1:31pm
After Kapamilya singer Regine Velasquez opened up being the third party with now husband Ogie Alcasid and his then wife Michelle...
Entertainment
fbtw
Regine Velasquez, Gelli de Belen issue resurfaces after 'third party' confession

Regine Velasquez, Gelli de Belen issue resurfaces after 'third party' confession

By Jan Milo Severo | March 25, 2022 - 1:31pm
After Kapamilya singer Regine Velasquez opened up being the third party with now husband Ogie Alcasid and his then wife Michelle...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Miss Universe Philippines&nbsp;2022 unveils new crown&nbsp;

Miss Universe Philippines 2022 unveils new crown 

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 2 hours ago
The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization revealed the new crown for its 2022 winner during the "Ultimate Reigns" gala...
Entertainment
fbtw
Krista Ranillo mourns passing of her grandmother, film icon Gloria Sevilla

Krista Ranillo mourns passing of her grandmother, film icon Gloria Sevilla

By Adam Laurena | 12 hours ago
Krista Ranillo expressed her grief after her grandmother, veteran actress Gloria Sevilla, had passed away.
Entertainment
fbtw
Pinoys, playlists and pets: How Spotify celebrated National Pet Day

Pinoys, playlists and pets: How Spotify celebrated National Pet Day

By Kristofer Purnell | 18 hours ago
Last April 12, the world celebrated National Pet Day, honoring all our furry, feathery and scaly friends whom we love, and...
Entertainment
fbtw
Who is Mads Mikkelsen? Meet the 'chilling presence' that replaced Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts'

Who is Mads Mikkelsen? Meet the 'chilling presence' that replaced Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts'

By Kristofer Purnell | 19 hours ago
The newest entry in the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise may bear the name of Jude Law's Albus Dumbledore but make no mistake,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jason Momoa to star in live-action 'Minecraft' movie

Jason Momoa to star in live-action 'Minecraft' movie

By Kristofer Purnell | 19 hours ago
Jason Momoa, of "Game of Thrones" and "Aquaman" fame, is reportedly going to star in a live-action "Minecraft" movie by Warner...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with