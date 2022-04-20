Krista Ranillo mourns passing of her grandmother, film icon Gloria Sevilla

Film icon Gloria Sevilla, who died last April 16 at the age of 90, will always be remembered for her ‘stellar contributions to the industry,’ says FDCP.

Krista Ranillo expressed her grief after her grandmother, veteran actress Gloria Sevilla, had passed away.

On Instagram last Sunday, April 17, the actress said she was thankful that she was able to spend time with her grandmother since the latter moved to the United States. However, Krista believed their time together was not enough.

“I wish we had more time. I wish we had more memories together. It’s been 10 days since we last saw each other and my heart is breaking knowing I won’t see you again,” she wrote.

Krista also relayed the plans she and her grandmother were supposed to do together, including Sevilla attending her church wedding with husband Nino Lim in July.

Nevertheless, she was grateful that her children got to know their great-grandmother before her passing.

“I love you Grandma. So much. Nino loves you, the kids adore you. I’m thankful to the Lord that the kids got to know their great Grandma. Nate will miss dancing for you. He told me tonight he wishes he danced more for you because it made you so happy. I love you,” she went on.

Krista shares photos with her late grandmother, also known as the Queen of Visayan Movies, on Instagram

On Monday, April 18, Krista greeted Sevilla a happy Easter, while recalling how it was harder to get up knowing that she is gone.

“I thought falling asleep last night was hard but it was harder to get up today without you,” she said. “Miss na miss kita.”

Furthermore, she thanked everyone who expressed their condolences to their family after Sevilla’s death.

“It makes me happy to know that Grandma was so well-loved. Thank you to everyone that reached out. Thank you to our friends in the media who wrote about her. My family and I love all of you. Happy Easter sa inyong lahat,” she expressed.

Sevilla passed away last Saturday, April 16, in her sleep at her brother Jonathan’s house in Oakland, California, according to a statement released by actress-director Suzette Ranillo to ABS-CBN News. She was 90 years old.

In the Top 100 Cebuano Personalities profile by The STAR’s regional publication The Freeman, Sevilla was born and raised in Sibonga, Cebu on Jan. 31, 1932. She fulfilled her childhood dream of becoming an actress when a talent scout approached her after a declamation performance of Vengeance is Not Ours, It’s God’s.

That discovery led to her first onscreen role in the 1951 film Princess Tirana. She played the titular character of a Muslim princess in the Azucena Productions movie. It opened many doors for her in the film industry and award-giving bodies.

Sevilla became a household name in Visayan cinema, starring in films like Leonora, Pailub Langi and Gloria Akong Anak.

She moved to Manila and tried her luck in Tagalog movies, learning the language by reading magazines. Her first Tagalog movie, Mga Banga ni Zimadar, got her the title Queen of Visayan Movies.

She then made a name for herself in the Golden Age of Philippine Cinema, starring in films such as Buenavista, Guhit ng Palad, Once Upon a Time in Manila, El Presidente, and many more.

Her works would bag her numerous awards, including the FAMAS Award for Best Supporting Actress for Madugong Paghihiganti in 1962, and the FAMAS Award for Best Actress for Badlis sa Kinabuhi in 1969, and Gimingaw Ako in 1973.

Before the pandemic, Sevilla appeared in ABS-CBN shows like Be Careful with My Heart, FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano and Asintado.

Her last film Pagbalik, which was screened during the Film Development Council of Philippines’ Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino 2019 filmfest, also celebrated her Cebuano roots and desire to revive the glory days of the Visayan movie-making scene.

During a press event then for the film directed by Suzette Ranillo, she said, “Since I started in Visayan movies, para bang I will always remain a Bisdak (Bisayang Dako).”

“I’m hoping and praying that bumalik ang Visayan movies kasi kami ang first province na nag- shooting ng pelikulang Pilipino. Gihigugma ko ang (I really love the) movie industry.”

She married actor Mat Ranillo, Jr., the 1960s King of Visayan Movies, whom she had five children with, including actor Matt Ranillo III and Suzette. He died in a plane crash in 1969.

Later, Sevilla married her second husband, actor-diplomat Amado Cortez, who passed away in 2003.

In a statement, the FDCP honored the Queen of Visayan Movies’ acting career spanning over seven decades.

“The award-winning actress has been honored by prestigious award-giving bodies in the Philippines such as FAMAS, Gawad Urian, the PMPC Star Awards for Movies, and the EDDYs. In 2019, the FDCP hailed Ms. Sevilla as one of the Living Legends Luminaries honored at the Sine Sandaan, an event and festival celebrating Philippine Cinema’s centennial year. Her last role was in the family-drama film Pagbalik which premiered at the third edition of Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino in 2019, as part of the Sine Sandaan Showcase. The FDCP extends its condolences to the family and loved ones of Ms. Gloria Sevilla. Her stellar contributions to the industry will always be remembered.”

Truly an icon of Philippine Cinema, Gloria Sevilla will be truly missed by many.