Jason Momoa to star in live-action 'Minecraft' movie

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 19, 2022 | 5:26pm
Jason Momoa as Aquaman
Jason Momoa via Instagram

 MANILA, Philippines — Jason Momoa, of "Game of Thrones" and "Aquaman" fame, is reportedly going to star in a live-action "Minecraft" movie by Warner Bros. based on the popular video game.

"Napoleon Dynamite" and "Nacho Libre" director Jared Hess will be helming the film. Mojang Studios, the company where "Minecraft" originated from, are co-producing.

"Minecraft" is a video game that debuted in 2011 which allowed players to build structures and worlds through blocks. Within a few years of launching, the game had gained 100 million users, prompting Microsoft to purchase Mojang in 2014 for $2.5 billion (P131 billion).

As of 2021, there are an average of 140 million active monthly "Minecraft" players.

This project follows the heels of other movies inspired by video game such as Warner Bros.' own "Pokémon Detective Pikachu," 20th Century's "Free Guy," and Paramount's "Sonic the Hedgehog" films.

Among Momoa's upcoming projects include "Aquaman and the Last Kingdom" and "Fast & Furious 10."

