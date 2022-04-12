'We broke up last year': Andrea Brillantes shares Seth Fedelin was her first heartbreak

Andrea Brillantes and Seth Federlin in an image posted on Instagram on 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Andrea Brillantes revealed that she and on-screen partner Seth Federlin were in a relationship for more than two years, and that they broke up in October 2021.

During her Instagram Live on Monday, Andrea thanked Seth for speaking up and defending her against bashers.

“I would like to say thank you kay Seth Fedelin for speaking up. Thank you, Ali, dahil kahit hanggang ngayon, hindi mo pa rin ako pinabayaan. Alam ko na these past few months ay napakahirap para sa atin, para sa ating dalawa, para sa ating lahat,” Andrea said.

“I have mad respect for you dahil kinaya mo pa rin akong ipagtanggol kahit alam ko na gustung-gusto mo na rin magsalita. Pinili ko na lang ho sana manahimik at lunukin ang lahat ng mga binabatong salita sa akin ng lahat ng tao,” she added.

Andrea also said that her breakup with Seth was a painful one but it was a mutual decision between them.

“‘Di ko na po pahahabain pa, kaya here is my side of the truth, and I hope you would all listen or at least give me a chance to explain. I would like to address each issue one by one, so please bear with me,” she said.

“We broke up last year. Early October ‘yun. It was a painful breakup, but it was a mutual decision, ‘yung paghihiwalay namin. We both loved each other truly and deeply. We learned so much from each other. But in the end, we realized na we weren’t growing as individuals na,” she added.

She said that they will work together professionally, as they vowed to stay with each other as a friend.

“We ended on good terms, at iyon naman ang importante. Napag-usapan din namin… We promised each other na magpapatuloy pa rin kami sa work namin. We love each other as friends and we also like the company of each other as actors. At gusto namin matupad ‘yung pinag-usapan namin two years ago tungkol sa mga pangarap naming,” she said.

“Nirirespeto ko si Seth Fedelin at nirirespeto ko ‘yung love team namin, at mahal na mahal namin ‘yung fans namin,” she added.

Andrea’s Instagram live came two days after UP Fighting Maroon Ricci Rivero asked her to be his girlfriend after the UAAP game on Saturday, wherein the two decided to be in a romantic relationship officially.

