^

Entertainment

'We broke up last year': Andrea Brillantes shares Seth Fedelin was her first heartbreak

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 12, 2022 | 11:05am
'We broke up last year': Andrea Brillantes shares Seth Fedelin was her first heartbreak
Andrea Brillantes and Seth Federlin in an image posted on Instagram on 2021.
Andrea Brillantes via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Andrea Brillantes revealed that she and on-screen partner Seth Federlin were in a relationship for more than two years, and that they broke up in October 2021. 

During her Instagram Live on Monday, Andrea thanked Seth for speaking up and defending her against bashers. 

“I would like to say thank you kay Seth Fedelin for speaking up. Thank you, Ali, dahil kahit hanggang ngayon, hindi mo pa rin ako pinabayaan. Alam ko na these past few months ay napakahirap para sa atin, para sa ating dalawa, para sa ating lahat,” Andrea said. 

“I have mad respect for you dahil kinaya mo pa rin akong ipagtanggol kahit alam ko na gustung-gusto mo na rin magsalita. Pinili ko na lang ho sana manahimik at lunukin ang lahat ng mga binabatong salita sa akin ng lahat ng tao,” she added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Andrea Brillantes (@blythe)

Andrea also said that her breakup with Seth was a painful one but it was a mutual decision between them. 

“‘Di ko na po pahahabain pa, kaya here is my side of the truth, and I hope you would all listen or at least give me a chance to explain. I would like to address each issue one by one, so please bear with me,” she said. 

“We broke up last year. Early October ‘yun. It was a painful breakup, but it was a mutual decision, ‘yung paghihiwalay namin. We both loved each other truly and deeply. We learned so much from each other. But in the end, we realized na we weren’t growing as individuals na,” she added. 

She said that they will work together professionally, as they vowed to stay with each other as a friend. 

“We ended on good terms, at iyon naman ang importante. Napag-usapan din namin… We promised each other na magpapatuloy pa rin kami sa work namin. We love each other as friends and we also like the company of each other as actors. At gusto namin matupad ‘yung pinag-usapan namin two years ago tungkol sa mga pangarap naming,” she said. 

“Nirirespeto ko si Seth Fedelin at nirirespeto ko ‘yung love team namin, at mahal na mahal namin ‘yung fans namin,” she added. 

Andrea’s Instagram live came two days after UP Fighting Maroon Ricci Rivero asked her to be his girlfriend after the UAAP game on Saturday, wherein the two decided to be in a romantic relationship officially. 

RELATED: 'Happy po ako': Seth Federlin on Andrea Brillantes, Ricci Rivero romance
 

ANDREA BRILLANTES

SETH FEDELIN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sharlene San Pedro to graduate from college, hits back at Xian Gaza

Sharlene San Pedro to graduate from college, hits back at Xian Gaza

By Jan Milo Severo | 18 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Sharlene San Pedro is set to graduate from college. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Cringe': Netizens react to Ricci Rivero, Andrea Brillantes romance

'Cringe': Netizens react to Ricci Rivero, Andrea Brillantes romance

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Social media users had mixed reactions on the proposal of UP basketball star Ricci Rivero to Kapamilya actress Andrea Br...
Entertainment
fbtw
Britney Spears, newly free, says she is pregnant

Britney Spears, newly free, says she is pregnant

3 hours ago
Britney Spears on Monday announced she is pregnant with her third child, five months after a judge ended the controversial...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vinyl reissues bring back memories of Bagets Raymond Lauchengco

Vinyl reissues bring back memories of Bagets Raymond Lauchengco

By Baby A. Gil | 11 hours ago
All of a sudden it seemed like it was the ‘80s again. That was how Raymond Lauchengco felt when he got hold of the vinyl...
Entertainment
fbtw
SB19 caps off PPOPCON 2022 with a bang

SB19 caps off PPOPCON 2022 with a bang

By Marane A. Plaza | 15 hours ago
P-pop sensation SB19 brought the house down with their live performance at the Smart Araneta Coliseum over the weekend for...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
'Captain Marvel' star Brie Larson joins cast of 'Fast and Furious 10'

'Captain Marvel' star Brie Larson joins cast of 'Fast and Furious 10'

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 minutes ago
The "Fast and Furious" franchise is only about to get more marvelous with the inclusion of Oscar-winner Brie Larson in its...
Entertainment
fbtw
Regine Velasquez teases Rayver Cruz about rumored relationship with Julie Anne San Jose

Regine Velasquez teases Rayver Cruz about rumored relationship with Julie Anne San Jose

By Jan Milo Severo | 15 minutes ago
Kapamilya singer Regine Velaquez teased Rayver Cruz and Julie Anne San Jose about their rumored relationship
Entertainment
fbtw
Jamie Evangelista explains viral video with husband Baron Geisler

Jamie Evangelista explains viral video with husband Baron Geisler

By Jan Milo Severo | 40 minutes ago
Baron Geisler's wife Jamie Evangelista explained the viral video wherein he and the actor were seen fighting.
Entertainment
fbtw
Maja Salvador humbled by 20 years in showbiz

Maja Salvador humbled by 20 years in showbiz

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 11 hours ago
Now that Maja Salvador has renewed her contract with TV5 and Cignal Entertainment as their prime star, new projects are in...
Entertainment
fbtw
Beauty and the Biz hopes to return, work with various partners this year

Beauty and the Biz hopes to return, work with various partners this year

By Boy Abunda | 11 hours ago
It was in 2019 when ABS-CBN News Channel first aired Beauty and the Biz, a show that featured beauty tips and success stories...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with