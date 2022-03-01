

















































 
























^


 













 








Entertainment
 
It begins: Michelle Dee makes it to Miss Universe Philippines top 50
 


Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
March 1, 2022 | 10:19am





 
It begins: Michelle Dee makes it to Miss Universe Philippines top 50
Model-actress Michelle Dee
MUPH via Facebook
 


MANILA, Philippines — "Now the real work begins."


Such was posted on the Instagram stories of model-actress Michelle Dee as she was announced as among the top 50 candidates for this year's Miss Universe Philippines pageant.



A week after the extended deadline for filing of applications, the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization announced the lucky 50 aspirants who will be vying for a chance to wear the most prestigious crown in Philippine pageantry. This first cut will still be narrowed down to the Top 30 candidates who will comprise this year's roster of official candidates.


The final cut will allow MUPH's accredited partners and their teams to hone fewer aspirants and give their utmost support in the challenges and preparations on the road to the crown.


The 50 lucky ladies who made the first cut from the field of nationwide applicants are:


- Jona Sweet (Aklan)

- Julia Eugene Augustias Saubier (Albay)

- Marinel Tungol (Arayat, Pampanga)

- Ghenesis Latugat (Baguio City)

- Kevyn Alessandrea C. Mateo (Bataan)

- Elsa Sally Schumacher (Batanes)

- Bianca Mae Awatin (Batangas Province)

- Pauline Amelinckx (Bohol)

- Meriam Campong (Bukidnon)

- Nyca Mae Bernardo (Bulacan Province)

- Jennika Joy Casin (Cavite)

- Chantal Elise Legaspi Schmidt (Cebu City)

- Lou Dominique Piczon (Cebu Province)

- Myrell Martinez (Davao City)

- Jeanne Nicci Orcena (Davao del Norte)

- Jedidah Korinihona (Davao del Sur)

- Aidyl Mhay Sanchez (Guiguinto, Bulacan)

- Lyza Katrina Samalio (Ilocos Norte)

- Jewel Alexandra Palacat (Ilocos Sur)

- Dorothy Marie Gemillan (Iloilo City)

- Vanessa Ann Kathlani Caro (Iloilo Province)

- Zeneth Joy Khan (Isabela)

- Louise Nicole Dabu (La Union)

- Sonja Jeyn Tanyag (Laguna)

- Sashi Chiesa (Lapu-Lapu City)

- Isabelle Kristine Braza (Las Piñas)

- Sharifah Shanaz Malabanan (Lemery, Batangas)

- Anjeanette Japor (Lucena City)

- Alyssa Georgia Felix (Macabebe, Pampanga)

- Michelle Daniella Dee (Makati)

- Abigail Maclang (Malolos, Bulacan)

- Isabel Luche (Mandate City)

- Seychelle Phoebe Jaochico (Mariveles, Bataan)

- Anabelle Mae McDonnell (Misamis Oriental)

- Ma. Cristel Antibo (Negros Occidental)

- Marilit Iligan (Negros Oriental)

- Nicole Bianca Mari S. Mendiola (Northern Samar)

- Gillian Katherine De Mesa (Nueva Vizcaya)

- Angelica Lopez (Palawan)

- Ivylou Borbon (Pangasinan)

- Celeste Cortesi (Pasay)

- Gracelle Nicole V. Distura (Quezon Province)

- Sophia Veronica Torres (Rizal)

- Francheska Alexine Dadivas (Roxas City)

- Danielle Arielle Camcam (San Juan City)

- Shaira Aliyah Diaz (San Pablo, Laguna)

- Carmela Diane Doma (Sorsogon)

- Mary Dawn M. Abiera (Sultan Kudarat)

- Ma. Katrina Llegado (Taguig City), and

- Shanelyn Bayson (Victorias, Negros Occidental)


Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez will crown her successor at the culmination of MUPh's third season.


The Miss Universe Philippines 2022 coronation night is slated on April 30th. Stay tuned for more updates in the weeks and days leading to the final show.


RELATED: LIST: Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Top 50


 










 









MICHELLE DEE
MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







'Budol' alert: 'Tinder Swindler' victim shares lessons from ordeal







'Budol' alert: 'Tinder Swindler' victim shares lessons from ordeal



By Marane A. Plaza |
18 hours ago  


Pernilla Sjöholm, one of the Tinder Swindler's many victims, has one message for the viewers of the hit Netflix ser...








Entertainment
fbtw













The many hats Janice de Belen wears







The many hats Janice de Belen wears



By Pat-P Daza |
1 day ago 


Janice on being a mom and daughter: ‘(Being a mother) never stops. I realize I am beginning to sound like my mom. When...








Entertainment
fbtw













Miss World finalist Tracy Perez shocked with rice supply from Pinoys in Puerto Rico







Miss World finalist Tracy Perez shocked with rice supply from Pinoys in Puerto Rico



By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
22 hours ago 


The Filipino migration to countries across the globe not only serves as an important source for the national coffers, but...








Entertainment
fbtw













How Xian, Julia and Marco handled direk Brillante&rsquo;s &lsquo;no-script&rsquo; style







How Xian, Julia and Marco handled direk Brillante’s ‘no-script’ style



By Leah C. Salterio |
10 hours ago 


Xian Lim, Julia Barretto and Marco Gumabao were given a rare opportunity to work with direk Brillante. On the set of Bahay...








Entertainment
fbtw













'Mabuhay ang Demokrasya!': Kris Aquino, Angel Locsin reunite







'Mabuhay ang Demokrasya!': Kris Aquino, Angel Locsin reunite



By Marane A. Plaza |
4 days ago 


Angel Locsin was seen at Kris Aquino's small birthday gathering, as posted by 'The Queen of Media' herself on her Instagram...








Entertainment
fbtw










Latest









LIST: Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Top 50







LIST: Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Top 50



By Marane A. Plaza |
34 minutes ago 


The much awaited Top 50 list of Miss Universe Philippines 2022 was unveiled by the MUPh organization today, February 28.








Entertainment
fbtw













'Boys Over Flowers' star Kim Hyun Joong to marry best friend







'Boys Over Flowers' star Kim Hyun Joong to marry best friend



By Marane A. Plaza |
47 minutes ago 


'Boys Over Flowers' actor Kim Hyun Joong announced that's he getting married during his concert.








Entertainment
fbtw













Benedict Cumberbatch gets Hollywood star







Benedict Cumberbatch gets Hollywood star



1 hour ago 


British actor Benedict Cumberbatch was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, just weeks before he learns...








Entertainment
fbtw













KD and Alexa complement each other in acting and music







KD and Alexa complement each other in acting and music



By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
10 hours ago 


As promised, new loveteam KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad overloaded their grand virtual meet-and-greet with kilig held Saturday...








Entertainment
fbtw













Sarah and Matteo lead Padayon benefit concert for Caritas







Sarah and Matteo lead Padayon benefit concert for Caritas



By Baby A. Gil |
10 hours ago 


Here is great news for those fans who have lately been missing pop princess Sarah G. In one of their rare appearances together,...








Entertainment
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with