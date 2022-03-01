It begins: Michelle Dee makes it to Miss Universe Philippines top 50

MANILA, Philippines — "Now the real work begins."

Such was posted on the Instagram stories of model-actress Michelle Dee as she was announced as among the top 50 candidates for this year's Miss Universe Philippines pageant.

A week after the extended deadline for filing of applications, the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization announced the lucky 50 aspirants who will be vying for a chance to wear the most prestigious crown in Philippine pageantry. This first cut will still be narrowed down to the Top 30 candidates who will comprise this year's roster of official candidates.

The final cut will allow MUPH's accredited partners and their teams to hone fewer aspirants and give their utmost support in the challenges and preparations on the road to the crown.

The 50 lucky ladies who made the first cut from the field of nationwide applicants are:

- Jona Sweet (Aklan)

- Julia Eugene Augustias Saubier (Albay)

- Marinel Tungol (Arayat, Pampanga)

- Ghenesis Latugat (Baguio City)

- Kevyn Alessandrea C. Mateo (Bataan)

- Elsa Sally Schumacher (Batanes)

- Bianca Mae Awatin (Batangas Province)

- Pauline Amelinckx (Bohol)

- Meriam Campong (Bukidnon)

- Nyca Mae Bernardo (Bulacan Province)

- Jennika Joy Casin (Cavite)

- Chantal Elise Legaspi Schmidt (Cebu City)

- Lou Dominique Piczon (Cebu Province)

- Myrell Martinez (Davao City)

- Jeanne Nicci Orcena (Davao del Norte)

- Jedidah Korinihona (Davao del Sur)

- Aidyl Mhay Sanchez (Guiguinto, Bulacan)

- Lyza Katrina Samalio (Ilocos Norte)

- Jewel Alexandra Palacat (Ilocos Sur)

- Dorothy Marie Gemillan (Iloilo City)

- Vanessa Ann Kathlani Caro (Iloilo Province)

- Zeneth Joy Khan (Isabela)

- Louise Nicole Dabu (La Union)

- Sonja Jeyn Tanyag (Laguna)

- Sashi Chiesa (Lapu-Lapu City)

- Isabelle Kristine Braza (Las Piñas)

- Sharifah Shanaz Malabanan (Lemery, Batangas)

- Anjeanette Japor (Lucena City)

- Alyssa Georgia Felix (Macabebe, Pampanga)

- Michelle Daniella Dee (Makati)

- Abigail Maclang (Malolos, Bulacan)

- Isabel Luche (Mandate City)

- Seychelle Phoebe Jaochico (Mariveles, Bataan)

- Anabelle Mae McDonnell (Misamis Oriental)

- Ma. Cristel Antibo (Negros Occidental)

- Marilit Iligan (Negros Oriental)

- Nicole Bianca Mari S. Mendiola (Northern Samar)

- Gillian Katherine De Mesa (Nueva Vizcaya)

- Angelica Lopez (Palawan)

- Ivylou Borbon (Pangasinan)

- Celeste Cortesi (Pasay)

- Gracelle Nicole V. Distura (Quezon Province)

- Sophia Veronica Torres (Rizal)

- Francheska Alexine Dadivas (Roxas City)

- Danielle Arielle Camcam (San Juan City)

- Shaira Aliyah Diaz (San Pablo, Laguna)

- Carmela Diane Doma (Sorsogon)

- Mary Dawn M. Abiera (Sultan Kudarat)

- Ma. Katrina Llegado (Taguig City), and

- Shanelyn Bayson (Victorias, Negros Occidental)

Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez will crown her successor at the culmination of MUPh's third season.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2022 coronation night is slated on April 30th. Stay tuned for more updates in the weeks and days leading to the final show.

