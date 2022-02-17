

















































 
























Entertainment
 
'Hey Universe': Michelle Dee among applicants as Miss Universe Philippines extends deadline
 


Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
February 17, 2022 | 11:06am





 
'Hey Universe': Michelle Dee among applicants as Miss Universe Philippines extends deadline
Actress and Miss World 2019 top 40 finalist Michelle Dee 
@dennisulit via Instagram
 


MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe Philippines organization, through its social media pages, and platform partner Kumu, announced the extension of the filing of applications to its 2022 pageant edition until February 22 (2.22.22) at 11:59 p.m.


This is "to give accredited partners ample time to prepare their delegates," the advisory read. To interested aspirants, "simply send your applications now and be part of a phenomenal sisterhood."


Some of the standouts among the confirmed aspirants, who already submitted applications for the earlier deadline (February 15), included:


- Julia Saubier (Albay)

- Chantal Schmidt (Cebu City)

- Lou Dominique Peczon (Cebu Province)

- Pauline Amelinckx (Bohol)

- Jedidah Korinihona (Davao del Sur)

- Dorothy Gemillan (Iloilo City)

- Vanessa Caro (Iloilo Province)

- Sashi Chiesa (Lapu-Lapu City)

- Isabelle Braza (Las Piñas)

- Michelle Marquez Dee (Makati)

- Annabelle McDonald (Misamis Oriental)

- Ivylou Bourbon (Pangasinan), and

- Katrina Llegado (Taguig)


Meanwhile, aspirants were given a Livestream Challenge on Kumu. After the other applications will have been received, when the final date of filing applications lapses next week, we will know who among the hopefuls makes it to the first cut.


Check out the updated and complete application instructions via http://app.kumu.ph/v9yLcvxythb. The Miss Universe Philippines coronation night is slated to happen on April 30. 


MUPH previously partnered with Kumu Philippines to help determine which of the many applicants will make the first cut.


Kumu PH officer Paolo Pineda announced that a uniform format will be adopted for the submission of introduction videos for all applicants on the app. While the MUPh organization will still adopt the same virtual challenges it did last year in trimming down the aspirants to the eventual Top 30 official candidates.


Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez gave a recorded instruction on how to post an application video. 


Aspirants created a video introducing themselves, as they answered the question, "Why should you be the next Miss Universe Philippines?."


While the MUPh has not specified details about its activities, director of communications Voltaire Tayag has intimated that "the organization and candidates cannot wait to hear the deafening noise and cheers of all its fans and supporters on the final show on April 30."


"Positivity in the realm of pageantry and to make the MUPh an interactive pageant that will be a fun experience. We hope that with this partnership, our delegates will be able to interact with the fans and feel their support with no negativity," enthused national director Shamcey Supsup-Lee.


RELATED: Miss Universe Philippines sets stage for 2022 pageant season


 










 









Valentine's 2022: Aljur Abrenica, AJ Raval seen together in Leyte hotel







Valentine's 2022: Aljur Abrenica, AJ Raval seen together in Leyte hotel



By Marane A. Plaza |
2 days ago 


Aljur Abrenica and AJ Raval were seen together in a hotel in Tanauan, Leyte today, Valentine's Day, as photos of the...








Entertainment
fbtw













Beatrice Luigi Gomez flexes new boyfriend







Beatrice Luigi Gomez flexes new boyfriend



By Jan Milo Severo |
22 hours ago 


Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez flexed her new beau on social media. 








Entertainment
fbtw











 

GMA holds masterclass series to help combat fake news







GMA holds masterclass series to help combat fake news



By Bot Glorioso |
12 hours ago 


In this day and age of social media, there are people who cannot help but wonder if what they are reading or watching online...








Entertainment
fbtw













Kris Aquino's birthday wish: 'Pray for someone both Noy and I love'







Kris Aquino's birthday wish: 'Pray for someone both Noy and I love'



By Marane A. Plaza |
2 days ago 


Kris Aquino shared her birthday wish in a lengthy message on Instagram. 








Entertainment
fbtw













Piolo Pascual willing to work in Manny Villar's AMBS
 






Piolo Pascual willing to work in Manny Villar's AMBS



By Jan Milo Severo |
20 hours ago 


Kapamilya actor Piolo Pascual is willing to work in Manny Villar’s Advanced Media Broadcasting System (AMBS) if his...








Entertainment
fbtw










