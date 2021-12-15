
































































 




   







   















Entertainment
                        
Janno Gibbs wants to become film director for the benefit of comedy genre
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 15, 2021 | 4:25pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Janno Gibbs wants to become film director for the benefit of comedy genre
Comedian Janno Gibbs
Janno Gibbs via Instagram
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Comedian Janno Gibbs revealed that he wants to take on the responsibility of being a film director for the benefit of the comedy genre in the Philippine movie industry. 



During the virtual press conference of his upcoming movie “Mang Jose” earlier today, Janno said he already talked to Viva bosses about his desire to direct.  



“Nasabi ko na kay Boss Vic at sa ibang mga bosses. Nailahad ko na yung hangarin ko na mag-direk. Nagpi-pitch na ko ng mga ideas,” Janno said. 



Janno also said that the industry lacks of comedy director so he wanted to help the comedy genre in the country.  










“Siyempre comedy rin. I think parang kulang tayo sa comedy directors ngayon kasi from my experience, lahat ng comedy directors noon na nagdi-direct sa amin nila Andrew (E) wala na. Ang nagdi-direct na lang sa amin ngayon ay si Direk Al Tantay,” he said.  



“I want to help the comedy genre para maituloy naman namin,” he added. 



“Mang Jose,” the superhero that Parokya ni Edgar created and introduced as a song back in 2005, will be seen first on Vivamax Plus.  Now a superhero movie with a twist, “Mang Jose” joins other extraordinary films that Vivamax is known to deliver.



Janno stars as Mang Jose who has a special ability of energy absorption and redirection. People in need of saving call upon him.  But the catch is, they must have some savings to be able to pay him thereafter.  Mang Jose’s services can actually cost a few thousand bucks.  



“Mang Jose” also serves as the big screen reunion of Janno and Manilyn Reynes after over two decades.  The JannoLyn tandem was one of the biggest love teams in the ‘80s, so even if they play rivals in this comedy-fantasy film, avid fans will be delighted about this reunion project.  Bing Loyzaga’s participation in her husband’s movie is an added bonus.



Directed by Rayn F. Brizuela, the film was featured at the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival in South Korea last July.  



Watch “Mang Jose” on Vivamax this December 24.

 

RELATED: 'Ito na ang last': Janno Gibbs on working with wife Bing Loyzaga, ex Manilyn Reynes in 'Mang Jose'


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

