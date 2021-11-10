
































































 




   







   















Entertainment
                        
'Ito na ang last': Janno Gibbs on working with wife Bing Loyzaga, ex Manilyn Reynes in 'Mang Jose'
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 10, 2021 | 5:02pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
âIto na ang lastâ: Janno Gibbs on working with wife Bing Loyzaga, ex Manilyn Reynes in âMang Joseâ
Janno Gibbs as 'Mang Jose'
Screengrab from VivaMax YouTube channel
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Actor and singer Janno Gibbs revealed that all is well between him and Bing Loyzaga and former girlfriend Manilyn Reynes on the set of latest Viva movie “Mang Jose.”



In the virtual press conference of the movie earlier Wednesday, Janno said it was the first time for him, Bing and Manilyn to star in a movie. 





“Yes, ito po ang first time at ito na rin po ang last time siguro,” Janno joked. 



“E kasi pagmagkasama yung dalawa sa set, puro ako ang pinaguusapan nila at nilalait nila e,” he added. 






Janno said Bing and Manilyn are comfortable working with each other. 



“We are all good friends, kaming tatlo. Proof to that is pwede ko silang iwanan sa isang tent na magkasama. Hindi ko lang alam kung nag-aaway sila sa loob ng tent,” Janno said. 



“Mang Jose,” the superhero that Parokya ni Edgar created and introduced as a song back in 2005, will be seen first on Vivamax Plus this November. 



Janno stars as Mang Jose who has a special ability of energy absorption and redirection. People in need of saving call upon him. But the catch is, they must have some savings to be able to pay him thereafter. Mang Jose’s services can actually cost a few thousand bucks.  



Directed by Rayn F. Brizuela, “Mang Jose” was featured at the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (BIFAN) in South Korea last July. 



Experience first the power of “Mang Jose” on Vivamax Plus, the newest pay-per-view service of Viva starting Nov. 17, 2021 and catch it on Vivamax this December 24. —Video from VivaMax YouTube channel 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      JANNO GIBBS AND BING LOYZAGA
                                                      JANNO GIBBS AND MANILYN REYNES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
