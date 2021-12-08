
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Ben&Ben is Most Streamed Artist at the Awit Awards
                        

                           
SOUNDS FAMILIAR - Baby A. Gil - The Philippine Star
December 8, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Ben&Ben is Most Streamed Artist at the Awit Awards
2021 was a big year for Ben&Ben and proofs of why this was so are starting to pour in. Foremost is the fact that the nine-piece music collective was named Most Streamed Artist at the Awit Awards of the Philippine Association of Record Industry.
STAR /  File
                        

                        
Could there have been anybody else? 2021 was a big year for Ben&Ben and proofs of why this was so are starting to pour in. Foremost is the fact that the music collective was named Most Streamed Artist at the Awit Awards of the Philippine Association of Record Industry also known as PARI.



Not only that, Ben&Ben also brought home other trophies from the virtual industry event held last Nov. 29. The nine-piece band won two awards for its comforting Di Ka Sayang, Record of the Year Award and Best Inspirational Recording, and the Best Ballad Recording for the wistful Sa Susunod Na Habang Buhay.



As if those were not enough, get a load of all these big Ben&Ben accomplishments:  Ben&Ben recently uploaded a most compelling video of the new version of Lunod, a track from the Kuwaderno album, which is now also a collab with Juan Karlos and Zild Benitez; Pasalubong, a Ben&Ben collab with Moira dela Torre, was chosen to be the theme of the Jollibee campaign, One True Pair, featuring John Lloyd Cruz and Bea Alonzo.



Then, Ben&Ben headlined its biggest and most successful concert to date, Ben&Ben Live at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, which was streamed last Dec. 5;  and to cap it all, Spotify Wrapped agreed with the Awit verdict by naming Ben&Ben The Most Streamed OPM Artist and Group for the second consecutive year. Think 300 million streams of Ben&Ben songs from 170 countries.



And now back to the Awit Awards. Congratulations to all those who made it to the 2021 honor roll:



Most Streamed Artist Award: Ben&Ben



Most Streamed Song: Paubaya by Moira dela Torre and Jason Marvin



Performance by a Female Recording Artist: Keiko Necesario, Right Next to You



Performance by a Male Recording Artist: Sam Mangubat, Kulang ang Mundo



Collaboration: Jr. Crown and Kevin Yadao, Bestiny



Performance by a New Female Recording Artist: Fana, Out



Performance by a New Male Recording Artist: Matty Juniosa, Sayaw ng mga Tala



Best Child Recording Artist: Bea C, The Kokak Song



Performance by a Group: IV of Spades, Sariling Multo Sa Panaginip



Performance by a New Group: Nameless Kids, Outlaws



Best Instrumental Performance: Four Corners MNL, Cosmic Cycles



New Artist in a Collaboration: JM Bales ft. KVN, Magandang Dilag



Album of the Year: Leanne and Naara, Daybreak



Song of the Year: Moira dela Torre and Jason Marvin, Paubaya



Record of the Year: Ben&Ben, Di Ka Sayang



Best Global Recording: Eric Bellinger, Inigo Pascual, Sam Concepcion, Moophs, Zee Avi and Vince Nantes, Rise



Ballad Recording: Ben& Ben, Sa Susunod na Habang Buhay



Pop Recording: Rico Blanco, Happy Feelin’



Rock/Alternative Recording: IV of Spades, Sariling Multo (Sa Panaginip)



World Music Recording: High Hello, Palawan



Novelty Recording: Hannah Precillas, Sabi Ko Na Nga Ba



Traditional Contemporary Folk Recording: Moira dela Torre, Kita Na Kita



Dance Recording:  Zsara Tiblani, G na G



Inspirational Recording: Ben&Ben, Di Ka Sayang



Christmas Recording: Arman Ferrer, Paskong Walang Hanggan



Rap/Hip-Hop Recording: Arvey, Umaga



Jazz Recording: Nicole Asensio, Poblacion



R&B Recording: Leanne and Naara, Too Soon.



Regional Recording: Route 83, Ania Ko



Song Written for Movie/TV/ Stage: Moira dela Torre, Hanggang sa Huli from 24/7



Musical Arrangement: The Itchyworms, Waiting for the End to Start



Vocal Arrangement: Happy Laderas and Almond Bolante, Tala by Accapelago



Engineered Recording: Tim Recla, Marupok by KZ Tandingan



Album Packaging Excellence Award: Kurt Byron, Valle Maligaya and Jason Paul Laxamana, Rico Blanco Songbook.



Best Music Video: Daniel Aguilar, Dila by Zild Benitez.



People’s Voice Awards: This is based on text votes in a poll conducted on letsvote.ph.



Favorite Female Artist: Elha Nympha



Favorite Male Artist: Anthony Rosaldo



Favorite Group: BGYO



Breakthrough Artist: Shane G.



Favorite Song: Hanggang Sa Huli by SB19.



If you want to check out if the Awit 2021 winners are truly deserving, go to the Official 34th Awit Awards Finalist Spotify Playlist.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BEN&BEN
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Miss Universe 2021 officially names Filipinos Marian Rivera, Patrick Starrr as selection committee members
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Miss Universe 2021 officially names Filipinos Marian Rivera, Patrick Starrr as selection committee members


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Upon arriving in Eilat from their pilgrims tours in Jerusalem, the Miss Universe candidates went down and dirty on the banks...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Vietnam wins Miss Grand International 2021; here's Philippines' performance
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vietnam wins Miss Grand International 2021; here's Philippines' performance


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Miss Grand Vietnam Nguyen Thuc Tuy Tien bested 58 other hopefuls to be crowned as the 9th Miss Grand International 2021 at...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 GMA-7 releases teaser of John Lloyd Cruz sitcom 'Happy ToGetHer'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
GMA-7 releases teaser of John Lloyd Cruz sitcom 'Happy ToGetHer'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
GMA-7 released a teaser of actor John Lloyd Cruz's sitcom "Happy ToGetHer," his first Kapuso show. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Marian Rivera addresses bashers after confirming she's a Miss Universe judge
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marian Rivera addresses bashers after confirming she's a Miss Universe judge


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso star Marian Rivera confirmed rumors that she will be a part of the 70th Miss Universe judging panel to be held in Israel...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Derek&rsquo;s mom on son&rsquo;s marriage to Ellen: &lsquo;My prayers were answered&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Derek’s mom on son’s marriage to Ellen: ‘My prayers were answered’


                              

                                                                  By Pat-P Daza |
                                 9 days ago                              


                                                            
Several showbiz couples have tied the knot lately, such as Carla Abellana and Tom Rodriguez, Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Kyle Echarri: No regrets, just lessons learned after PBB
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kyle Echarri: No regrets, just lessons learned after PBB


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 48 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Kyle Echarri said he was happy with his stay inside the Pinoy Big Brother house because it was an opportunity to show who...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rachel Alejandro relives childhood memories with dad in new album
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rachel Alejandro relives childhood memories with dad in new album


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 48 minutes ago                              


                                                            
After 11 years of absence from the recording scene, Rachel Alejandro came back stronger with the release of her latest album,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Andi Eigenmann thanks Nadine Lustre for volunteering in Ellie's SEA patrol group
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Andi Eigenmann thanks Nadine Lustre for volunteering in Ellie's SEA patrol group


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Actress Andi Eigenmann thanked Nadine Lustre for volunteering in her daughter Ellie’s Siargao Environmental Awareness...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BTS to take extended period of rest after 2021 Jingle Ball Tour
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BTS to take extended period of rest after 2021 Jingle Ball Tour


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
After creating their respective personal Instagram accounts, South Korean boyband sensation BTS said that they have been...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Marian Rivera brings Dingdong Dantes, own glam team to Miss Universe 2021
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marian Rivera brings Dingdong Dantes, own glam team to Miss Universe 2021


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actress Marian Rivera is on her way to Israel with her husband Dingdong Dantes for the 70th edition of Miss Universe...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with