Ben&Ben is Most Streamed Artist at the Awit Awards
Could there have been anybody else? 2021 was a big year for Ben&Ben and proofs of why this was so are starting to pour in. Foremost is the fact that the music collective was named Most Streamed Artist at the Awit Awards of the Philippine Association of Record Industry also known as PARI.
Not only that, Ben&Ben also brought home other trophies from the virtual industry event held last Nov. 29. The nine-piece band won two awards for its comforting Di Ka Sayang, Record of the Year Award and Best Inspirational Recording, and the Best Ballad Recording for the wistful Sa Susunod Na Habang Buhay.
As if those were not enough, get a load of all these big Ben&Ben accomplishments: Ben&Ben recently uploaded a most compelling video of the new version of Lunod, a track from the Kuwaderno album, which is now also a collab with Juan Karlos and Zild Benitez; Pasalubong, a Ben&Ben collab with Moira dela Torre, was chosen to be the theme of the Jollibee campaign, One True Pair, featuring John Lloyd Cruz and Bea Alonzo.
Then, Ben&Ben headlined its biggest and most successful concert to date, Ben&Ben Live at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, which was streamed last Dec. 5; and to cap it all, Spotify Wrapped agreed with the Awit verdict by naming Ben&Ben The Most Streamed OPM Artist and Group for the second consecutive year. Think 300 million streams of Ben&Ben songs from 170 countries.
And now back to the Awit Awards. Congratulations to all those who made it to the 2021 honor roll:
Most Streamed Artist Award: Ben&Ben
Most Streamed Song: Paubaya by Moira dela Torre and Jason Marvin
Performance by a Female Recording Artist: Keiko Necesario, Right Next to You
Performance by a Male Recording Artist: Sam Mangubat, Kulang ang Mundo
Collaboration: Jr. Crown and Kevin Yadao, Bestiny
Performance by a New Female Recording Artist: Fana, Out
Performance by a New Male Recording Artist: Matty Juniosa, Sayaw ng mga Tala
Best Child Recording Artist: Bea C, The Kokak Song
Performance by a Group: IV of Spades, Sariling Multo Sa Panaginip
Performance by a New Group: Nameless Kids, Outlaws
Best Instrumental Performance: Four Corners MNL, Cosmic Cycles
New Artist in a Collaboration: JM Bales ft. KVN, Magandang Dilag
Album of the Year: Leanne and Naara, Daybreak
Song of the Year: Moira dela Torre and Jason Marvin, Paubaya
Record of the Year: Ben&Ben, Di Ka Sayang
Best Global Recording: Eric Bellinger, Inigo Pascual, Sam Concepcion, Moophs, Zee Avi and Vince Nantes, Rise
Ballad Recording: Ben& Ben, Sa Susunod na Habang Buhay
Pop Recording: Rico Blanco, Happy Feelin’
Rock/Alternative Recording: IV of Spades, Sariling Multo (Sa Panaginip)
World Music Recording: High Hello, Palawan
Novelty Recording: Hannah Precillas, Sabi Ko Na Nga Ba
Traditional Contemporary Folk Recording: Moira dela Torre, Kita Na Kita
Dance Recording: Zsara Tiblani, G na G
Inspirational Recording: Ben&Ben, Di Ka Sayang
Christmas Recording: Arman Ferrer, Paskong Walang Hanggan
Rap/Hip-Hop Recording: Arvey, Umaga
Jazz Recording: Nicole Asensio, Poblacion
R&B Recording: Leanne and Naara, Too Soon.
Regional Recording: Route 83, Ania Ko
Song Written for Movie/TV/ Stage: Moira dela Torre, Hanggang sa Huli from 24/7
Musical Arrangement: The Itchyworms, Waiting for the End to Start
Vocal Arrangement: Happy Laderas and Almond Bolante, Tala by Accapelago
Engineered Recording: Tim Recla, Marupok by KZ Tandingan
Album Packaging Excellence Award: Kurt Byron, Valle Maligaya and Jason Paul Laxamana, Rico Blanco Songbook.
Best Music Video: Daniel Aguilar, Dila by Zild Benitez.
People’s Voice Awards: This is based on text votes in a poll conducted on letsvote.ph.
Favorite Female Artist: Elha Nympha
Favorite Male Artist: Anthony Rosaldo
Favorite Group: BGYO
Breakthrough Artist: Shane G.
Favorite Song: Hanggang Sa Huli by SB19.
If you want to check out if the Awit 2021 winners are truly deserving, go to the Official 34th Awit Awards Finalist Spotify Playlist.
