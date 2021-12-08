Ben&Ben is Most Streamed Artist at the Awit Awards

2021 was a big year for Ben&Ben and proofs of why this was so are starting to pour in. Foremost is the fact that the nine-piece music collective was named Most Streamed Artist at the Awit Awards of the Philippine Association of Record Industry.

Could there have been anybody else? 2021 was a big year for Ben&Ben and proofs of why this was so are starting to pour in. Foremost is the fact that the music collective was named Most Streamed Artist at the Awit Awards of the Philippine Association of Record Industry also known as PARI.

Not only that, Ben&Ben also brought home other trophies from the virtual industry event held last Nov. 29. The nine-piece band won two awards for its comforting Di Ka Sayang, Record of the Year Award and Best Inspirational Recording, and the Best Ballad Recording for the wistful Sa Susunod Na Habang Buhay.

As if those were not enough, get a load of all these big Ben&Ben accomplishments: Ben&Ben recently uploaded a most compelling video of the new version of Lunod, a track from the Kuwaderno album, which is now also a collab with Juan Karlos and Zild Benitez; Pasalubong, a Ben&Ben collab with Moira dela Torre, was chosen to be the theme of the Jollibee campaign, One True Pair, featuring John Lloyd Cruz and Bea Alonzo.

Then, Ben&Ben headlined its biggest and most successful concert to date, Ben&Ben Live at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, which was streamed last Dec. 5; and to cap it all, Spotify Wrapped agreed with the Awit verdict by naming Ben&Ben The Most Streamed OPM Artist and Group for the second consecutive year. Think 300 million streams of Ben&Ben songs from 170 countries.

And now back to the Awit Awards. Congratulations to all those who made it to the 2021 honor roll:

Most Streamed Artist Award: Ben&Ben

Most Streamed Song: Paubaya by Moira dela Torre and Jason Marvin

Performance by a Female Recording Artist: Keiko Necesario, Right Next to You

Performance by a Male Recording Artist: Sam Mangubat, Kulang ang Mundo

Collaboration: Jr. Crown and Kevin Yadao, Bestiny

Performance by a New Female Recording Artist: Fana, Out

Performance by a New Male Recording Artist: Matty Juniosa, Sayaw ng mga Tala

Best Child Recording Artist: Bea C, The Kokak Song

Performance by a Group: IV of Spades, Sariling Multo Sa Panaginip

Performance by a New Group: Nameless Kids, Outlaws

Best Instrumental Performance: Four Corners MNL, Cosmic Cycles

New Artist in a Collaboration: JM Bales ft. KVN, Magandang Dilag

Album of the Year: Leanne and Naara, Daybreak

Song of the Year: Moira dela Torre and Jason Marvin, Paubaya

Record of the Year: Ben&Ben, Di Ka Sayang

Best Global Recording: Eric Bellinger, Inigo Pascual, Sam Concepcion, Moophs, Zee Avi and Vince Nantes, Rise

Ballad Recording: Ben& Ben, Sa Susunod na Habang Buhay

Pop Recording: Rico Blanco, Happy Feelin’

Rock/Alternative Recording: IV of Spades, Sariling Multo (Sa Panaginip)

World Music Recording: High Hello, Palawan

Novelty Recording: Hannah Precillas, Sabi Ko Na Nga Ba

Traditional Contemporary Folk Recording: Moira dela Torre, Kita Na Kita

Dance Recording: Zsara Tiblani, G na G

Inspirational Recording: Ben&Ben, Di Ka Sayang

Christmas Recording: Arman Ferrer, Paskong Walang Hanggan

Rap/Hip-Hop Recording: Arvey, Umaga

Jazz Recording: Nicole Asensio, Poblacion

R&B Recording: Leanne and Naara, Too Soon.

Regional Recording: Route 83, Ania Ko

Song Written for Movie/TV/ Stage: Moira dela Torre, Hanggang sa Huli from 24/7

Musical Arrangement: The Itchyworms, Waiting for the End to Start

Vocal Arrangement: Happy Laderas and Almond Bolante, Tala by Accapelago

Engineered Recording: Tim Recla, Marupok by KZ Tandingan

Album Packaging Excellence Award: Kurt Byron, Valle Maligaya and Jason Paul Laxamana, Rico Blanco Songbook.

Best Music Video: Daniel Aguilar, Dila by Zild Benitez.

People’s Voice Awards: This is based on text votes in a poll conducted on letsvote.ph.

Favorite Female Artist: Elha Nympha

Favorite Male Artist: Anthony Rosaldo

Favorite Group: BGYO

Breakthrough Artist: Shane G.

Favorite Song: Hanggang Sa Huli by SB19.

If you want to check out if the Awit 2021 winners are truly deserving, go to the Official 34th Awit Awards Finalist Spotify Playlist.