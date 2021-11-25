
































































 




   







   















Entertainment
                        
BTS dominates AMAs
                        

                           
SOUNDS FAMILIAR - Baby A. Gil - The Philippine Star
November 25, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
With Olivia Rodrigo, H.E.R., Saweetie and Bruno Mars as Silk Sonic with Anderson. Paak, among the nominees, I was expecting Pinoy pride to fly high at the 2021 American Music Awards (AMAs). But that did not happen. This year’s AMAs turned out to be a South Korean conquest what with BTS dominating the evening.



The K-pop favorite snagged all of its three nominations including the biggest plum of all, the Artist of the Year trophy. Not only that, the group got to perform twice. First in a collab with Coldplay of their hit single, Your Universe, and then solo for Butter in an enchanting butter-colored set.



I know the BTS army of followers is huge, as in globally epic. All of them surely voted for their idols on TikTok, where voting for the AMAs was done this year. Still, it must be said that BTS has truly conquered the world of popular music. Well, there is still the Grammys to look forward to and there is no voting there on TikTok. But these boys have crossed racial divides and are now part of history.



The AMAs went totally live with a show reminiscent of the old days at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. It was a fun evening that showcased some of today’s best pop acts like Silk Sonic and Olivia Rodrigo and some from the past as well.



That Battle of Boston number, featuring the New Kids On The Block and the New Edition, was a showstopper with the classic songs and dance moves showing that those groups did start the boy band craze years ago. Oh yes, Donnie Wahlberg and Bobby Brown and the rest can still hack it. And there was BTS, Asians, proving themselves fitting heirs to an American legacy.



Here now is the honor roll at the 2021 American Music Awards:



Favorite Artist of the Year: BTS



New Artist of the Year: Olivia Rodrigo



Collaboration of the Year: Doja Cat ft. SZA, Kiss Me More



Trending Song: Megan Thee Stallion, Body



Music Video: Lil Nas X, Montero (Call Me by Your Name)



Male Pop Artist: Ed Sheeran



Female Pop Artist: Taylor Swift



Pop Duo or Group: BTS



Pop Album: Taylor Swift, evermore



Pop Song: BTS, Butter



Male Hip-Hop Artist: Drake



Female Hip-Hop Artist: Megan Thee Stallion



Hip-Hop Album: Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, Good News



Hip-Hop Song: Cardi B, Up



Male R&B Artist: The Weeknd



Female R&B Artist: Doja Cat



R&B Album: Doja Cat, Planet Her



R&B Song: Silk Sonic, Leave the Door Open



Rock Artist: Machine Gun Kelly



Dance/Electronic Artist: Marshmello



Inspirational Artist: Carrie Underwood



Gospel Artist: Kanye West



Better luck next time, I say to SB19. The Pinoy boy band lost out to pop singer, songwriter and actor JJ Lin of Singapore at the MTV European Music Awards Best Southeast Asian Act category. The other nominees were Ink Waruntron from Thailand; K-ICM from Vietnam; Naim Daniel from Malaysia; and Lyodra from Indonesia. Past winners from the Philippines were Sarah Geronimo and James Reid.



The MTV EMAs was held last Nov. 14 in Budapest, Hungary. Top winner was also BTS who went home with three trophies. The other winners were:



Best Song: Bad Habits, Ed Sheeran



Best Video: Montero: Call Me by Your Name, Lil Nas X



Collaboration: Doja Cat & SZA, Kiss Me More



Best Artist: Ed Sheeran



Best Group: BTS



New Artist: Saweetie



Best Pop: BTS



Best Electronic: David Guetta



Best Rock: Maneskin



Best Alternative: Yung Blud



Best Hip-hop: Nicki Minaj



Best Latin: Maluma



Best K-Pop: BTS



Best Push: Olivia Rodrigo.



Biggest Fans: BTS



Video for Good: Your Power, Billie Eillish



Best US Act: Taylor Swift



Best UK & Ireland Act: Little Mix


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

