BTS dominates AMAs

With Olivia Rodrigo, H.E.R., Saweetie and Bruno Mars as Silk Sonic with Anderson. Paak, among the nominees, I was expecting Pinoy pride to fly high at the 2021 American Music Awards (AMAs). But that did not happen. This year’s AMAs turned out to be a South Korean conquest what with BTS dominating the evening.

The K-pop favorite snagged all of its three nominations including the biggest plum of all, the Artist of the Year trophy. Not only that, the group got to perform twice. First in a collab with Coldplay of their hit single, Your Universe, and then solo for Butter in an enchanting butter-colored set.

I know the BTS army of followers is huge, as in globally epic. All of them surely voted for their idols on TikTok, where voting for the AMAs was done this year. Still, it must be said that BTS has truly conquered the world of popular music. Well, there is still the Grammys to look forward to and there is no voting there on TikTok. But these boys have crossed racial divides and are now part of history.

The AMAs went totally live with a show reminiscent of the old days at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. It was a fun evening that showcased some of today’s best pop acts like Silk Sonic and Olivia Rodrigo and some from the past as well.

That Battle of Boston number, featuring the New Kids On The Block and the New Edition, was a showstopper with the classic songs and dance moves showing that those groups did start the boy band craze years ago. Oh yes, Donnie Wahlberg and Bobby Brown and the rest can still hack it. And there was BTS, Asians, proving themselves fitting heirs to an American legacy.

Here now is the honor roll at the 2021 American Music Awards:

Favorite Artist of the Year: BTS

New Artist of the Year: Olivia Rodrigo

Collaboration of the Year: Doja Cat ft. SZA, Kiss Me More

Trending Song: Megan Thee Stallion, Body

Music Video: Lil Nas X, Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

Male Pop Artist: Ed Sheeran

Female Pop Artist: Taylor Swift

Pop Duo or Group: BTS

Pop Album: Taylor Swift, evermore

Pop Song: BTS, Butter

Male Hip-Hop Artist: Drake

Female Hip-Hop Artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Hip-Hop Album: Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, Good News

Hip-Hop Song: Cardi B, Up

Male R&B Artist: The Weeknd

Female R&B Artist: Doja Cat

R&B Album: Doja Cat, Planet Her

R&B Song: Silk Sonic, Leave the Door Open

Rock Artist: Machine Gun Kelly

Dance/Electronic Artist: Marshmello

Inspirational Artist: Carrie Underwood

Gospel Artist: Kanye West

Better luck next time, I say to SB19. The Pinoy boy band lost out to pop singer, songwriter and actor JJ Lin of Singapore at the MTV European Music Awards Best Southeast Asian Act category. The other nominees were Ink Waruntron from Thailand; K-ICM from Vietnam; Naim Daniel from Malaysia; and Lyodra from Indonesia. Past winners from the Philippines were Sarah Geronimo and James Reid.

The MTV EMAs was held last Nov. 14 in Budapest, Hungary. Top winner was also BTS who went home with three trophies. The other winners were:

Best Song: Bad Habits, Ed Sheeran

Best Video: Montero: Call Me by Your Name, Lil Nas X

Collaboration: Doja Cat & SZA, Kiss Me More

Best Artist: Ed Sheeran

Best Group: BTS

New Artist: Saweetie

Best Pop: BTS

Best Electronic: David Guetta

Best Rock: Maneskin

Best Alternative: Yung Blud

Best Hip-hop: Nicki Minaj

Best Latin: Maluma

Best K-Pop: BTS

Best Push: Olivia Rodrigo.

Biggest Fans: BTS

Video for Good: Your Power, Billie Eillish

Best US Act: Taylor Swift

Best UK & Ireland Act: Little Mix