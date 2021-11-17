
































































 




   







   















Alodia Gosiengfiao's friend clears Barbie Imperial over breakup issue with Wil Dasovich
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 17, 2021 | 6:50pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Alodia Gosiengfiao's friend clears Barbie Imperial over breakup issue with Wil Dasovich
Celebrity couple Wil Dasovich and Alodia Gosiengfiao
Wil Dasovich via Instagram
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — A friend of Alodia Gosiengfiao cleared the name of Kapamilya actress Barbie Imperial for her alleged involvement on the breakup of the cosplayer and content creator Wil Dasovich.



Barbie shared on her Facebook account the statement of Alodia’s friend Franco Mabanta. 



“Since this has already gone viral, might as well. There's inaccurate news here,” Franco began his post. 



“Barbie Imperial had nothing to do with this break up. We've never met, I don't know her -- just saying this (as) an old friend of Alodia Gosiengfiao's and as a best friend to their CEO Tryke Gutierrez,” he added.  



 






 



Franco also asked social media users to respect the former couple. 



“Out of respect to the former couple, let's not divulge anything else,” he said. 



He also had a message to his “good buddy” Xian Gaza. 



“But to my good buddy XIAN GAZA, let's do the right thing, correct this, and keep Barbie out of the issue. You know how bananas the chismosa millennial mob can get,” he said. 



RELATED: Diego Loyzaga shares cryptic post following Xian Gaza's blind item



Xian Gaza: Influencer couple broke up because of Star Magic actress


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

