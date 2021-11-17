Xian Gaza: Influencer couple broke up because of Star Magic actress

Gaza first became viral when he spent for a billboard in Morayta, Manila asking for a coffee date with actress Erich Gonzales, who declined.

MANILA, Philippines — A blind item from controversial social media personality Xian Gaza fueled speculations that Alodia Gosiengfiao and Wil Dasovich broke up because of an alleged third party.

In his Facebook account, Xian posted a blind item claiming that a male influencer was caught in the act by his influencer girlfriend in a hotel in Paranaque.

“SINETCH ITEY NA ISANG SIKAT NA INFLUENCER ANG NA-CAUGHT IN THE ACT NG KANYANG NOBYA MATAPOS MAG-NOTIFY SA NAIWANG IPAD ANG ISANG REAL-TIME GRAB BOOKING PAPUNTA SA ISANG MALAKING HOTEL SA PARAÑAQUE?!” he said.

Xian added that the girl allegedly caught the boy hugging a Star Magic artist.

“ANG KANYANG NOBYA AY AGAD-AGAD DUMIRETSO SA NASABING HOTEL... AT DAHIL VERY FAMOUS INFLUENCER COUPLE SILA SA ATING BANSA WITH OVER 10 MILLION FOLLOWERS, NAKA-SECURE NG KEY CARD SI NOBYA MATAPOS NIYANG CHIKA-CHIKAHIN ANG MGA TAO SA FRONT DESK. AFTER MAGPA-PICTURE SA KANYA NG MGA HOTEL STAFF, AGAD-AGAD SIYANG KUMARIPAS PAAKYAT NG KWARTO AT PAGBUKAS NIYA NG PINTO EH LAKING GULAT NIYA NANG KANYANG MAKITA SA KAMA ANG ISANG STAR MAGIC ARTIST NA KAYAKAP NG KANYANG JOWA! OMG NAKAKALOKA MAAARSSS!!! HINDI KO KINAYA MYGAAAHD! SINETCH ITEY??” he said.

Social media users were quick to point out that the influencer couple could be Wil and Alodia but Xian didn't name them.

In another post, Xian bid everyone a good night, except Kapamilya actress Barbie Imperial, fueling speculations that she might be the reason why the influencer couple broke up.

“Good night po sa lahat except kay Barbie Imperial,” Xian wrote.

He also shared a screenshot and commended Barbie and boyfriend Diego Loyzaga’s "strong relationship."

“HOW SWEET NAMAN... VERY STRONG RELATIONSHIP,” he wrote.

RELATED: 'Wala na kame': Alodia Gosiengfiao confirms split, unfollows Wil Dasovich on IG