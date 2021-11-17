
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Xian Gaza: Influencer couple broke up because of Star Magic actress
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 17, 2021 | 1:38pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Xian Gaza: Influencer couple broke up because of Star Magic actress
Gaza first became viral when he spent for a billboard in Morayta, Manila asking for a coffee date with actress Erich Gonzales, who declined.
The STAR / Marc Jayson Cayabyab
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — A blind item from controversial social media personality Xian Gaza fueled speculations that Alodia Gosiengfiao and Wil Dasovich broke up because of an alleged third party.



In his Facebook account, Xian posted a blind item claiming that a male influencer was caught in the act by his influencer girlfriend in a hotel in Paranaque. 



“SINETCH ITEY NA ISANG SIKAT NA INFLUENCER ANG NA-CAUGHT IN THE ACT NG KANYANG NOBYA MATAPOS MAG-NOTIFY SA NAIWANG IPAD ANG ISANG REAL-TIME GRAB BOOKING PAPUNTA SA ISANG MALAKING HOTEL SA PARAÑAQUE?!” he said. 



Xian added that the girl allegedly caught the boy hugging a Star Magic artist. 



 






 



“ANG KANYANG NOBYA AY AGAD-AGAD DUMIRETSO SA NASABING HOTEL... AT DAHIL VERY FAMOUS INFLUENCER COUPLE SILA SA ATING BANSA WITH OVER 10 MILLION FOLLOWERS, NAKA-SECURE NG KEY CARD SI NOBYA MATAPOS NIYANG CHIKA-CHIKAHIN ANG MGA TAO SA FRONT DESK. AFTER MAGPA-PICTURE SA KANYA NG MGA HOTEL STAFF, AGAD-AGAD SIYANG KUMARIPAS PAAKYAT NG KWARTO AT PAGBUKAS NIYA NG PINTO EH LAKING GULAT NIYA NANG KANYANG MAKITA SA KAMA ANG ISANG STAR MAGIC ARTIST NA KAYAKAP NG KANYANG JOWA! OMG NAKAKALOKA MAAARSSS!!! HINDI KO KINAYA MYGAAAHD! SINETCH ITEY??” he said. 



Social media users were quick to point out that the influencer couple could be Wil and Alodia but Xian didn't name them. 



In another post, Xian bid everyone a good night, except Kapamilya actress Barbie Imperial, fueling speculations that she might be the reason why the influencer couple broke up. 



 






 



“Good night po sa lahat except kay Barbie Imperial,” Xian wrote. 



He also shared a screenshot and commended Barbie and boyfriend Diego Loyzaga’s "strong relationship." 



 






 



“HOW SWEET NAMAN... VERY STRONG RELATIONSHIP,” he wrote. 



RELATED: 'Wala na kame': Alodia Gosiengfiao confirms split, unfollows Wil Dasovich on IG


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      XIAN GAZA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rayver Cruz, Janine Gutierrez allegedly split; Paulo Avelino admits past with Janine
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rayver Cruz, Janine Gutierrez allegedly split; Paulo Avelino admits past with Janine


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
Celebrity couple Rayver Cruz and Janine Gutierrez have reportedly broken up. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Di naman end of the world': Alodia Gosiengfiao explains breakup with Wil Dasovich
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Di naman end of the world': Alodia Gosiengfiao explains breakup with Wil Dasovich


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
Gaming and cosplay sensation Alodia Gosiengfiao explained her breakup with content creator Wil Dasovich. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jennylyn Mercado, Dennis Trillo wear matching tuxedos for garden wedding
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jennylyn Mercado, Dennis Trillo wear matching tuxedos for garden wedding


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso couple Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo tied the knot in a simple garden ceremony. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 John Lloyd Cruz, Bea Alonzo reunite in first project since GMA move
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
John Lloyd Cruz, Bea Alonzo reunite in first project since GMA move


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso celebrities John Lloyd Cruz and Bea Alonzo reunited in a TV commercial for a fast food brand.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Keep moving forward': Wil Dasovich posts on social media after breakup with Alodia Gosiengfiao
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Keep moving forward': Wil Dasovich posts on social media after breakup with Alodia Gosiengfiao


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Content creator Wil Dasovich shared his first social media post after ex-girlfriend Alodia Gosiengfiao confirmed their b...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Father Christmas&rsquo; Jose Mari Chan shares story behind viral holiday songs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Father Christmas’ Jose Mari Chan shares story behind viral holiday songs


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 25 minutes ago                              


                                                            
What inspired Jose Mari Chan to create timeless Christmas songs?

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIST: Friends or foes? 'Supervillains' to watch as 'Spider-man: No Way Home' reveals new trailer
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIST: Friends or foes? 'Supervillains' to watch as 'Spider-man: No Way Home' reveals new trailer


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The second trailer of the much-awaited movie "Spider-man: No Way Home" revealed the return of different supervillains but...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 KathNiel fans compare Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' to 'The Hows of Us'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
KathNiel fans compare Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' to 'The Hows of Us'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Fans of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla compared one of the scenes of Cathy Garcia-Molina's "The Hows Of Us" to Taylor...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Park Seo Joon open to do more than acting
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Park Seo Joon open to do more than acting


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
South Korean star Park Seo Joon bonded virtually with his Filipino fans over the weekend via Smart Hallyu Hangouts, where...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rodjun thanks GMA, Cruz clan for showbiz career
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rodjun thanks GMA, Cruz clan for showbiz career


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
His showbiz career is always about performing and acting. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with