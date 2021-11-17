
































































 




   







   















Entertainment
                        
Diego Loyzaga shares cryptic post following Xian Gaza's blind item
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 17, 2021 | 3:51pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Diego Loyzaga shares cryptic post following Xian Gaza's blind item
Real-life couple VIVA hunk Diego Loyzaga and rising actress Barbie Imperial star in the latest romance film of Actor/Director Fifth Solomon, titled "Dulo."
MANILA, Philippines — Actor Diego Loyzaga posted about girlfriend Barbie Imperial after Barbie was dragged into the breakup of influencers Alodia Gosiengfiao and Wil Dasovich. 



In his Instagram account, Diego posted a photo of him and Barbie getting cozy in a swimming pool. 



“Don't get caught up in all that noise. It's just noise,” Diego wrote in the caption. 



Barbie commented on Diego’s post, saying: “Aww mahal ko. I love you!” 



Social media users believed that it was Barbie controversial social media personality Xian Gaza was talking about as the reason behind Alodia and Wil's split.



Xian, without naming names in his blind item, said that the boy influencer was allegedly caught by his girlfriend influencer hugging a Star Magic artist in a hotel in Paranaque. 



He posted about Diego and Barbie after his blind item. 



Diego and Barbie star in the latest romance film of actor/director Fifth Solomon titled, "Dulo." 



Dex (Loyzaga) and Bianca (Imperial), both in their early 20s, met on a dating app, had sex and eventually lived in together. Everything in their relationship seems fast-paced, and now after one year of marriage, the two are on the brink of breaking up. Hoping to rekindle their relationship, they decided to go on a road trip. It seems like a good idea as they slowly reminisce their happy memories together. But along with the happy memories, old issues and problems also resurfaced. Will their road trip save their relationship or will it get the best of them and just decide to break up?



Imperial has a lot of firsts in this movie. "Dulo" is her first movie with VIVA Films, and this is her first movie project with boyfriend Diego. Barbie is very excited with her first movie with Diego, that she instantly posted the movie teaser on her Instagram account. This made a lot if DiegsBie fans even more excited to see them together on screen. 



Apart from Barbie and Diego’s first movie team-up, another thing to look forward to is the official soundtrack by The Juans, “Anghel” and “Dulo." The lyrics and the music of the song makes every scene more moving and heartbreaking.



Ride with Dex and Bianca until the end of their journey and find out if it’s too late for their love to be saved. Watch "Dulo" on December 10, streaming online on VIVAMAX Philippines, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Macao, Vietnam, Brunei, Maldives, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East and Europe. Vivamax will also be available in USA and Canada starting November 19.



For local subscriptions, you can subscribe using the VIVAMAX app and for P149, you can watch-all-you-can for 1 month, and you can pay using your Debit or Credit card, GCash, or PayPal account that’s linked on your Google, Apple and Huawei App Gallery account.



RELATED: Xian Gaza: Influencer couple broke up because of Star Magic actress


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

