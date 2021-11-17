Rodjun thanks GMA, Cruz clan for showbiz career

His showbiz career is always about performing and acting. Rodjun Cruz doesn’t have to choose one over another. Good thing is, GMA, through its GMA Artist Center (GMAAC), supports him all the way in such an endeavor.

“It’s something I’m thankful to GMA, napagsasabay-sabay natin,” said Rodjun, who has guested in All-Out Sundays and done series and drama anthologies, in a recent virtual media conference. “I love to act and to perform. I’m very excited because next year, Little Princess, in which I am part of, will be shown. In All-Out Sundays, I have the chance to perform with my brother (Rayver) and to entertain viewers. I’m just thankful to GMA na kaya kong pagsabayin ang lahat.”

With his contract renewal with GMA, Rodjun has the privilege to continue performing and acting. He can’t help but feel blessed that he and Rayver, “are very much around,” and “many people still believe in us.” Part of his success is Rodjun’s trust in the network that handles his career.

“Eventually, I want to do meaty roles,” said he, “iba rin siyempre kung meron tayong award, di ba? Pangarap ko ding magkaroon ng ganyan and I’m also looking forward to, although Rayver and I did (episodes for) Magpakailanman and Tadhana, have a series with Rayver.”

While waiting for the project that will showcase the Cruz brothers’ acting mettle side by side, Rodjun looks forward to the airing of his upcoming series Little Princess, with Jo Berry, in the title role, and Juancho Trivino.

“(It) is very positive and I also do comedy,” said he of his character Jackson. “He is a dependable friend and always around. Nagbibiro-biro lang siya pero sa mga oras na kailangan siya ni Princess, he is there to guide her and boost her morale.”

According to Rodjun, Little Princess is a romance-comedy, in which the cast members find its story timely. “During this pandemic, we’ve gone through a lot of challenges. Yung mga Kapuso natin medyo ay dumaan sa lungkot. When they watch it, (they will find) Little Princess very inspiring. It has crying and light moments. Ma-i-inspire ka talaga lalo sa role ni Jo Berry.”

Reflecting on having found a home in GMA and staying with it for eight years, Rodjun said, “I’m grateful to GMA for the opportunity and for always trusting me. Siguro nandito pa rin ako kasi mas lalo kong na-showcase yung talents ko and mas madami akong natutunan sa kanila (I’ve stayed because I’m able to showcase my talents and I’ve learned a lot from them). They have given me different roles, mas lumalakas ang loob ko, mas nahahasa ako as an actor and at the same time nakakapag-perform. With GMA, I find it a blessing to inspire other people (and) I’m able to share different stories. Actually, binibigay talaga sa akin ng GMA yung lahat.”

But TV work is not the only thing that keeps Rodjun busy. He has a sports apparel business, Cruzfit, which speaks of his fitness advocacy.

“In 2010, I started to work out, and eventually, I realized that when you work out, you become happier, you stay positive in your life and it’s different when you’re healthy,” said Rodjun of the business inspiration, “Others focus on their work and they don’t have time to work out and forget their health. Hindi kailangan maging sobrang yaman ka, naniniwala ako na health is wealth. Iba pa rin na malakas ang pangangatawan mo, para sa family mo at sa mga tao sa paligid mo.” By doing so, he is also fulfilling his dream of becoming an entrepreneur.

As for his showbiz success, Rodjun also acknowledges his clan for the genes and for paving the way for him.

“Sobrang nagpapasalamat ako for the (lessons) I have learned from the Cruz family,” said he, “(one of which is) ‘The show must go on’ and ‘Always give your 100 percent (in every work that you do).’ Naniniwala ako yung talent namin ay siyempre namana talaga namin sa kanila.”

Through his mom, the original singer of 747 Band, and relatives like Ricky Belmonte and Tirso Cruz III, Rodjun has seen the value of entertaining people and found his place in showbiz.

“Inisip ko na love ko ‘to,” said he of his work that traced back to his 5 and Up days as a child talent. “It’s a blessing to inspire people and entertain them. We (Rayver and I) feel blessed that the Lord gave us the talents.”

His talents, if one may add, have been nurtured by a network that Rodjun considers home.