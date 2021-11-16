'Keep moving forward': Wil Dasovich posts on social media after breakup with Alodia Gosiengfiao

MANILA, Philippines — Content creator Wil Dasovich shared his first social media post after ex-girlfriend Alodia Gosiengfiao confirmed their breakup.

In his Instagram account, Wil posted about his rocky way to the Himalayas.

“Keep moving forward, because there is no other option. You can rest, you can eat, sleep, pray, do what you need to do to find your strength, and then when you are ready, we move again. We always move. If you stop moving, so does your life,” Wil wrote.

“Simple, yet powerful words from my Sherpa friends,” he added.

Alodia confirmed last Sunday that she and Wil broke up.

“To those asking, wala na kame,” Alodia announced in a Facebook post.

According to her, “it’s been a while” since she and the former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate have called it quits.

She said she and Wil tried to save their relationship “many times” until they gave up hope.

“We tried to work things out many times but some things are not meant to be. I hope you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.”

Alodia has also stopped following Wil on Instagram.

