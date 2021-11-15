'Wala na kame': Alodia Gosiengfiao confirms split, unfollows Wil Dasovich on IG

MANILA, Philippines — Gaming and cosplay sensation Alodia Gosiengfiao confirmed that she and YouTube star Wil Dasovich have broken up.

“To those asking, wala na kame,” Alodia announced in a Facebook post yesterday.

According to her, “it’s been a while” since she and the former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate have called it quits.

She said she and Wil tried to save their relationship “many times” until they gave up hope.

“We tried to work things out many times but some things are not meant to be. I hope you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.”

Alodia has also stopped following Wil on Instagram.

Wil has not released a statement as of press time.

Rumors about their relationship first started when Alodia flew to the US last 2017 to support Wil’s battle against cancer. They then confirmed their romance on Valentine’s Day of 2018.

