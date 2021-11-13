
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Ian Veneracion, Ogie Alcasid to hold benefit concert for live event workers
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 13, 2021 | 1:45pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Ian Veneracion, Ogie Alcasid to hold benefit concert for live event workers
Ian Veneracion and Ogie Alcasid.
Released / Ortigas Malls
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya artist Ian Veneracion and Ogie Alcasid led a star-studded fundraising concert to help live event workers this Christmas. 



Together with Ortigas Malls, Christmas with the Stars aims to help entertainment workers get the industry of live event workers back on its feet that was badly hit by COVID-19 pandemic. 



Apart from Ogie and Ian, the online fundraising concert will see performances from the country’s brightest stars featuring Gary Valenciano, Regine Velasquez-Alcasid, Martin Nievera, Jose Mari Chan, Maestro Ryan Cayabyab and many more on December 11, 7 p.m.



“Filipinos love going to performances and to concerts and this is an industry that employs thousands of Filipinos, many of whom found themselves out of work because of the pandemic. Until now, data has shown that unlike other sectors, the entertainment industry is still suffering from 90% loss in revenues since the plockdowns started,” said Arch. Renee C. Bacani, vice president of Ortigas Malls. 










“This is why Ortigas Malls, in its aim to leave no one behind in recovery, created Christmas with the Stars to encourage Filipinos to help the entertainment industry, while enjoying the heartfelt and beautiful performances from our biggest stars.”



Funds raised for the concert and accompanying programs will be in support of the Independent Production Workers Group (IPWG), an organization that seeks to professionalize the production industry in the country and represents thousands of live events workers nationwide.



The concert is in partnership with Alcasid Total Entertainment and Artist Management (ATEAM).



"These workers have been the backbone of every single live production and seeing the industry has been so badly affected makes us feel we need to help. We are thankful for Ortigas Malls for this opportunity," said Ogie, founder/president of ATEAM and OPM president.



Those who want to attend the concert can donate a set amount on the Christmas with the Stars ktx.ph page to gain a ticket to the concert. Select mall-goers can also score a free ticket for a P1,000 minimum purchase (single or accumulated) at Ortigas Malls from November 4 to December 10. They just need to log on to www.ortigasmalls.com and upload their receipts.



“Thousands of live event workers are still grappling with the effects of the lockdowns on their incomes which remain a fraction of what it used to be. Fundraising concerts like these help workers not only through monetary benefits but also impart hope that everything will get better soon,” said Aio Hernandez, President of IPWG.



Beyond the fundraising concert, Ortigas Malls will also be holding a series of online mini concerts titled KUMUnity Nights on November 20, 27, and December 24 as a lead up to the main concert where viewers can watch performances with an option to support the cause online. The concerts will be streamed live on the KUMU app with recorded replays on the Ortigas Malls’ Facebook pages (Greenhills, Tiendesitas, Estancia and Industria).


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      IAN VENERACION
                                                      OGIE ALCASID JR.
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Enchong Dee slapped with P1B cyber libel case
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Enchong Dee slapped with P1B cyber libel case


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Drivers United for Mass Progress and Equal Rights (DUMPER) Representative Claudine Diana Bautista-Lim filed a P1-billion cyber...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ex-ABS-CBN stars join John Lloyd Cruz in new GMA sitcom
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ex-ABS-CBN stars join John Lloyd Cruz in new GMA sitcom


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Former Kapamilya artists Jayson Gainza, Janus del Prado and Miles Ocampo will be joining new Kapuso actor John Lloyd Cruz...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Mr. and Mrs. Ramsay: Derek emotional in wedding with Ellen Adarna in Bataan
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Mr. and Mrs. Ramsay: Derek emotional in wedding with Ellen Adarna in Bataan


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Celebrity couple Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay tied the knot in a luxurious mountain resort in Bataan today.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ariella is latest beauty queen to turn bonafide drama actress
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ariella is latest beauty queen to turn bonafide drama actress


                              

                                                                  By MJ Marfori |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Gone are the days when beauty queens are cast as the leading lady in a sitcom or the damsel in distress.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Beautiful day to get married': Ellen Adarna shares photos of pre-wedding with Derek Ramsay
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Beautiful day to get married': Ellen Adarna shares photos of pre-wedding with Derek Ramsay


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Celebrity couple Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay are believed to tie the knot today. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Ellen Adarna's mom slept with daughter, Derek Ramsay in their wedding night
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ellen Adarna's mom slept with daughter, Derek Ramsay in their wedding night


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Model-actress Ellen Adarna revealed that her mom Meriam slept with her and husband Derek Ramsay in their wedding night.&...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIST: Metro Manila Film Festival 8 finalists
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIST: Metro Manila Film Festival 8 finalists


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) announced the eight official entries of the annual festival on Friday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Taylor Swift's 10-minute 'All Too Well' version confirms it's about ex Jake Gyllenhaal
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Taylor Swift's 10-minute 'All Too Well' version confirms it's about ex Jake Gyllenhaal


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
International music star Taylor Swift broke the internet by releasing the re-recorded edition of her 2012 album "Red" including...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Judge dissolves Britney Spears guardianship
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Judge dissolves Britney Spears guardianship


                              

                                                                  By Andrew Marszal |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
A Los Angeles judge Friday terminated the controversial guardianship that has controlled pop star Britney Spears' life for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Marian &lsquo;destined&rsquo; to present  of triumph
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marian ‘destined’ to present  of triumph


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Marian Rivera and her Tadhana team continue to be a source of compelling stories about Filipinos here and abroad. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with