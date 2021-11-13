Ian Veneracion, Ogie Alcasid to hold benefit concert for live event workers

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya artist Ian Veneracion and Ogie Alcasid led a star-studded fundraising concert to help live event workers this Christmas.

Together with Ortigas Malls, Christmas with the Stars aims to help entertainment workers get the industry of live event workers back on its feet that was badly hit by COVID-19 pandemic.

Apart from Ogie and Ian, the online fundraising concert will see performances from the country’s brightest stars featuring Gary Valenciano, Regine Velasquez-Alcasid, Martin Nievera, Jose Mari Chan, Maestro Ryan Cayabyab and many more on December 11, 7 p.m.

“Filipinos love going to performances and to concerts and this is an industry that employs thousands of Filipinos, many of whom found themselves out of work because of the pandemic. Until now, data has shown that unlike other sectors, the entertainment industry is still suffering from 90% loss in revenues since the plockdowns started,” said Arch. Renee C. Bacani, vice president of Ortigas Malls.

“This is why Ortigas Malls, in its aim to leave no one behind in recovery, created Christmas with the Stars to encourage Filipinos to help the entertainment industry, while enjoying the heartfelt and beautiful performances from our biggest stars.”

Funds raised for the concert and accompanying programs will be in support of the Independent Production Workers Group (IPWG), an organization that seeks to professionalize the production industry in the country and represents thousands of live events workers nationwide.

The concert is in partnership with Alcasid Total Entertainment and Artist Management (ATEAM).

"These workers have been the backbone of every single live production and seeing the industry has been so badly affected makes us feel we need to help. We are thankful for Ortigas Malls for this opportunity," said Ogie, founder/president of ATEAM and OPM president.

Those who want to attend the concert can donate a set amount on the Christmas with the Stars ktx.ph page to gain a ticket to the concert. Select mall-goers can also score a free ticket for a P1,000 minimum purchase (single or accumulated) at Ortigas Malls from November 4 to December 10. They just need to log on to www.ortigasmalls.com and upload their receipts.

“Thousands of live event workers are still grappling with the effects of the lockdowns on their incomes which remain a fraction of what it used to be. Fundraising concerts like these help workers not only through monetary benefits but also impart hope that everything will get better soon,” said Aio Hernandez, President of IPWG.

Beyond the fundraising concert, Ortigas Malls will also be holding a series of online mini concerts titled KUMUnity Nights on November 20, 27, and December 24 as a lead up to the main concert where viewers can watch performances with an option to support the cause online. The concerts will be streamed live on the KUMU app with recorded replays on the Ortigas Malls’ Facebook pages (Greenhills, Tiendesitas, Estancia and Industria).