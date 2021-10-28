
































































 




   

   









Entertainment
                        
In new Boy Abunda interview, LJ Reyes admits Paolo Contis hard to forgive
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 28, 2021 | 12:19pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
In new Boy Abunda interview, LJ Reyes admits Paolo Contis hard to forgive
In this November 25, 2018 file photo, Paolo Contis and LJ Reyes proudly display the card announcing the name of their first child during a baby shower hosted by Japanese brand Aprica. Summer Ayanna was born on January 4. 
Nice Print Photography
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress LJ Reyes admitted that she still has not forgiven former partner Paolo Contis.



In her interview with Boy Abunda in his YouTube channel The Interviewer, uploaded on YouTube yesterday, LJ said forgiveness is a work in progress and she’s been praying that she will forgive Paolo in the future. 



“It's a work in progress. Pinagdadasal ko na mapatawad ko siya kasi I know if I don't forgive him, this very dark emotion will eat me up. And I won't be able to move on with my kids nang maayos. 'Yung walang galit. May pain, hindi mawawala 'yun,” LJ said. 



She thanked her fans for supporting her in these trying times as it helped her a lot. 



 






 



“Maraming salamat sa inyong lahat. Sobrang laking bagay po sa akin that we feel your love and your support and it really helped me a lot. Para sabihin ko rin sa sarili ko na kaya ko,” LJ said.



LJ also admitted that even she’s already in the United States with her children, moving on remains difficult for her. 



“I want to be honest, there are days that I find it difficult to... ang hirap nito. Okay, nandito kayo ng mga bata. Kailangan kayanin mo. Halos minu-minuto akong nagdadasal. If not, may mga araw na I don't feel okay,” she said.



“It will be a very long journey, a difficult one. Pero, kumakapit na ako sa Diyos,” she added. —Video from The Boy Abunda Talk Channel



RELATEDLJ Reyes confirms breakup with Paolo Contis



'I’m sincerely sorry': Paolo Contis breaks silence over LJ Reyes breakup, Yen Santos


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

