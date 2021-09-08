Janine Gutierrez crying to move to ABS-CBN even before â€” Paulo Avelino

Janine Gutierrez crying to move to ABS-CBN even before — Paulo Avelino

MANILA, Philippines — Janine Gutierrez transferred from GMA to its rival media network ABS-CBN just last January, but the actress has been wanting to move to the Kapamilya camp even years before that, Janine’s “Marry Me, Marry You” co-star Paulo Avelino revealed at the series’ recent virtual press conference.

“If there’s anyone I really want to start my ABS-CBN journey with, it was really Pao (Avelino),” Janine said, to which Paulo replied: “Thank you. You know that I always wanted to welcome you here.”

The actor, who also shifted from GMA to ABS-CBN in 2011, then shared a “quick trivia” about Janine’s transfer, revealing that not only Janine wanted to be a Kapamilya for a long time; that she would even cry for not being a part of the media network’s famed Star Magic Ball.

The annual red carpet event used to be exclusive to Star Magic talents, until it was renamed to ABS-CBN Ball in 2019 to welcome guests outside of Star Magic.

“She was supposed to be here a few years back, nagkaproblema lang with something. Tapos nabalitaan ko, we have the same manager, management, so parang I got this story first hand. And so, the Magic Ball came, iyak daw nang iyak si Janine kasi matagal na n’ya gustong maging Kapamilya,” Paulo narrated.

Related: Sunshine Dizon, Janine Gutierrez: ABS-CBN move from GMA worth the risk

In “Marry Me, Marry You,” Paulo and Janine play Andrei and Camille, two people with contrasting personalities who come from extremely different households. Camille is a bubbly and hardworking lady who, after the death of her own mother, found her one big happy family in her three godmothers Elvie, Marvi, and Paula (Cherry Pie Picache, Vina Morales and Sunshine Dizon). With their positive disposition, Elvie, Marvi and Paula will keep their promise of looking after Camille’s well-being even if they encounter personal problems within their families and love lives.

“Marry Me, Marry You” premieres on September 13 at 9:20 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z and TV5. iWantTFC users can be the first ones to watch the light family drama series on the streaming platform on September 11 on the iWantTFC app (iOs and Android) and on iwanttfc.com, two days ahead of its TV broadcast.

RELATED: ‘Always open’: Paulo Avelino avows he’s the marrying type of Paulo