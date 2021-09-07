




































































 




   

   









Entertainment
                        
'Always open': Paulo Avelino avows he's the marrying type of Paulo
                        

                           
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
September 7, 2021 | 8:12pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
âAlways openâ: Paulo Avelino avows heâs the marrying type of Paulo
In “Marry Me, Marry You,” Paulo and Janine Gutierrez play Andrei and Camille, two people with contrasting personalities who come from extremely different households. 
ABS-CBN / Released
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Just as Internet is agog with the breakup of his ex LJ Reyes with another Paolo (Contis), “Fan Girl” star Paulo Avelino assured his single fan girls that any of them still has the chance to walk down the aisle with him.



“You know, sometimes, it’s really so hard talaga kasi minsan, alam mo na ‘yun, ‘yung tao na gusto mong pakasalan. Kaso, dahil sa mga ‘di inaasahang mga pangyayari at mga ganap, ‘di nangyayari but you know, I’m always open for marriage,” he told Philstar.com at a virtual press conference for his new romantic drama series “Marry Me, Marry You.”





Contrary to what some people allege that he could not commit to a relationship, he said he can actually do so when Ms. Right comes.



“If I find the right person or if the right time comes or baka nasa tabi mo lang. But commitment is something else, you know? That’s why you have to be ready because you’re committing to something special and something that’s a part of you,” he affirmed.



“If you commit to something, you should be decided to be there and stick to it, to your commitment.”



In “Marry Me, Marry You,” Paulo and Janine Gutierrez play Andrei and Camille, two people with contrasting personalities who come from extremely different households. Camille is a bubbly and hardworking lady who, after the death of her own mother, found her one big happy family in her three godmothers Elvie, Marvi, and Paula (Cherry Pie Picache, Vina Morales and Sunshine Dizon). With their positive disposition, Elvie, Marvi and Paula will keep their promise of looking after Camille’s well-being even if they encounter personal problems within their families and love lives.



Unlike Camille, who relies on her tight-knit group for love and support, Andrei is a career-driven man who comes from a broken family. He is not close to his demanding father Emilio (Edu Manzano) and stepmom Laviña (Teresa Loyzaga), often comes off as cold and arrogant, and struggles to find happiness due to his trust issues and fear of commitment.



The worlds of Andrei and Camille will collide one night when they almost get into a major car accident. The two meet again by chance and will start falling in love as they both give each other brand new perspectives in life and a more meaningful understanding when it comes to family.



When asked what marriage lesson he learned from “Marry Me, Marry You,” Paulo said: “Kung magpapakasal ka, hindi lang ‘yung tao ang pakakasalan mo kundi pati ‘yung pamilya n’ya.”



“Maybe it will not always work the way you want but people will always appreciate the effort para maligawan mo rin ‘yung mga minamahal n’ya sa buhay. Kasi kung mahal mo rin ‘yung tao pati ‘yung mga minamahal n’ya, kasama na ‘yun.”



“Marry Me, Marry You” premieres on September 13 at 9:20 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z and TV5. iWantTFC users can be the first ones to watch the light family drama series on the streaming platform on September 11 on the iWantTFC app (iOs and Android) and on iwanttfc.com, two days ahead of its TV broadcast.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

