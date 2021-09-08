




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Sunshine Dizon, Janine Gutierrez: ABS-CBN move from GMA worth the risk
                        

                           
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
September 8, 2021 | 1:09pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Sunshine Dizon, Janine Gutierrez: ABS-CBN move from GMA worth the risk
Sunshine Dizon and Janine Gutierrez in scenes from 'Marry Me, Marry You.'
ABS-CBN / Released
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Janine Gutierrez and Sunshine Dizon had nothing but praises for Dreamscape and ABS-CBN at the recent virtual press conference for their first ever Kapamilya teleserye, “Marry Me, Marry You.”



It seemed that despite ABS-CBN lost its franchise, the actresses who moved from the rival network GMA had no regrets so far.



According to Sunshine, her role in the soap as Janine’s quirky godmother is so refreshing coming from years of doing heavy drama.



“Na-excite ako na iba naman, for a change, and na-excite ako na makikita nu’ng mga tao ‘yung ibang side ko,” she said.



“Because of the pandemic, lahat kami sumusugal and I’m really very grateful to have work right now. Ako, ultimately, I’m really just careful that Dreamscape is taking precautions and taking care of all the actors and all the staff and crew to ensure our safety. Ako, big deal sa’kin ‘yun.”



According to Janine, what she liked most about working with ABS-CBN and Dreamscape is that they were open to her ideas.



“Naramdaman naming talaga ‘yung alaga ng Dreamscape from the start,” she enthused.



“Because tinanong (nila) kung anong gusto ko, kung ano ‘yung ‘di ko pa nagagawa. Gusto ko ba ng line o ng talagang drama? Sobrang na-aappreciate ko na nagmamatter kung anong gusto ko at kung ano pang gusto kong matutunan. Gusto kong matrabaho ‘yung mga magagaling na cast at mga direktor. (I feel) so lucky talaga to be working with Dreamscape, with ABS-CBN.”



In “Marry Me, Marry You,” Paulo Avelino and Janine play Andrei and Camille, two people with contrasting personalities who come from extremely different households. Camille is a bubbly and hardworking lady who, after the death of her own mother, found her one big happy family in her three godmothers Elvie, Marvi, and Paula (Cherry Pie Picache, Vina Morales and Sunshine Dizon). With their positive disposition, Elvie, Marvi and Paula will keep their promise of looking after Camille’s well-being even if they encounter personal problems within their families and love lives.



“Marry Me, Marry You” premieres on September 13 at 9:20 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z and TV5. iWantTFC users can be the first ones to watch the light family drama series on the streaming platform on September 11 on the iWantTFC app (iOs and Android) and on iwanttfc.com, two days ahead of its TV broadcast.



RELATED: ‘Always open’: Paulo Avelino avows he’s the marrying type of Paulo


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      JANINE GUTIERREZ
                                                      SUNSHINE DIZON
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 KC Concepcion ready for marriage, overcomes fear of commitment
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
KC Concepcion ready for marriage, overcomes fear of commitment


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
Singer-actress KC Concepcion revealed that she’s ready to get married. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Neil Salvacion joins 'PBB,' confirms Rabiya Mateo dumps him for crown
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Neil Salvacion joins 'PBB,' confirms Rabiya Mateo dumps him for crown


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Medical worker Neil Salvacion, ex-boyfriend of Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo, joined ABS-CBN reality show “Pinoy...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kisses Delavin: Born survivor!
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kisses Delavin: Born survivor!


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Masbate's representative to this year's Miss Universe Philippines quest, Kirsten Danielle Delavin, is a body of wonder! 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 The day LJ Reyes decided to break her silence
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
The day LJ Reyes decided to break her silence


                              

                                                                  By Boy Abunda |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
When asked if she tried to save her relationship with Paolo Contis, LJ said: ‘I did that for the past several months....

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gladys and Christopher&rsquo;s catering business adapts to the new normal
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gladys and Christopher’s catering business adapts to the new normal


                              

                                                                  By Pat-P Daza |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Last week, I attended a pocket meeting where our gracious host had food catered for the occasion. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Click, Like, Share Season 2 stars speak out about &lsquo;cancel culture&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Click, Like, Share Season 2 stars speak out about ‘cancel culture’


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Click, Like, Share Season 2 stars oppose cancel culture because it’s “toxic” and “unhealthy”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 The Christmas in our Hearts is upon us
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
The Christmas in our Hearts is upon us


                              

                                                                  By Baby A. Gil |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The song is old. It has been around for over two decades. Of course, since it is a Christmas song, it is expected to resurface...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DonBelle leads prayer for National Teachers' Month
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DonBelle leads prayer for National Teachers' Month


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano or DonBelle paid tribute to their teachers by leading a prayer for them in celebration...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Always open&rsquo;: Paulo Avelino avows he&rsquo;s the marrying type of Paulo
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Always open’: Paulo Avelino avows he’s the marrying type of Paulo


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
In “Marry Me, Marry You,” Paulo and Janine Gutierrez play Andrei and Camille, two people with contrasting personalities...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 #FlatAndProud: Lovi Poe flaunts beach body; shares cryptic post on rumored network transfer
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
#FlatAndProud: Lovi Poe flaunts beach body; shares cryptic post on rumored network transfer


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actress Lovi Poe flaunted her beach body and reminded her followers to be proud of their bodies. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with