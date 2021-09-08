Sunshine Dizon, Janine Gutierrez: ABS-CBN move from GMA worth the risk

Sunshine Dizon and Janine Gutierrez in scenes from 'Marry Me, Marry You.'

MANILA, Philippines — Janine Gutierrez and Sunshine Dizon had nothing but praises for Dreamscape and ABS-CBN at the recent virtual press conference for their first ever Kapamilya teleserye, “Marry Me, Marry You.”

It seemed that despite ABS-CBN lost its franchise, the actresses who moved from the rival network GMA had no regrets so far.

According to Sunshine, her role in the soap as Janine’s quirky godmother is so refreshing coming from years of doing heavy drama.

“Na-excite ako na iba naman, for a change, and na-excite ako na makikita nu’ng mga tao ‘yung ibang side ko,” she said.

“Because of the pandemic, lahat kami sumusugal and I’m really very grateful to have work right now. Ako, ultimately, I’m really just careful that Dreamscape is taking precautions and taking care of all the actors and all the staff and crew to ensure our safety. Ako, big deal sa’kin ‘yun.”

According to Janine, what she liked most about working with ABS-CBN and Dreamscape is that they were open to her ideas.

“Naramdaman naming talaga ‘yung alaga ng Dreamscape from the start,” she enthused.

“Because tinanong (nila) kung anong gusto ko, kung ano ‘yung ‘di ko pa nagagawa. Gusto ko ba ng line o ng talagang drama? Sobrang na-aappreciate ko na nagmamatter kung anong gusto ko at kung ano pang gusto kong matutunan. Gusto kong matrabaho ‘yung mga magagaling na cast at mga direktor. (I feel) so lucky talaga to be working with Dreamscape, with ABS-CBN.”

In “Marry Me, Marry You,” Paulo Avelino and Janine play Andrei and Camille, two people with contrasting personalities who come from extremely different households. Camille is a bubbly and hardworking lady who, after the death of her own mother, found her one big happy family in her three godmothers Elvie, Marvi, and Paula (Cherry Pie Picache, Vina Morales and Sunshine Dizon). With their positive disposition, Elvie, Marvi and Paula will keep their promise of looking after Camille’s well-being even if they encounter personal problems within their families and love lives.

“Marry Me, Marry You” premieres on September 13 at 9:20 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z and TV5. iWantTFC users can be the first ones to watch the light family drama series on the streaming platform on September 11 on the iWantTFC app (iOs and Android) and on iwanttfc.com, two days ahead of its TV broadcast.

