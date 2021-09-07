TMZ reporter: Heart Evangelista 'most famous person in the Philippines'

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista got cornered by popular Hollywood online tabloid TMZ as she reacted on rumors that she will join "Bling Empire."

Heart was spotted shopping on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills with "Bling Empire" star Kane Lim.

TMZ asked if rumors are true that she will be joining the show.

“Well whatever it is, it’s for the Filipinos so...” Heart answered.

Heart was also seen posing pictures with fans in the video.

In the TMZ office, a reporter said that Heart is "the most famous person in the Philippines," according to Kane.

Heart went to the US last month to work on several projects that includes an art collaboration with Incubus frontman Brandon Boyd.

Rumors about her joining Netflix's "Bling Empire" began when she was seen hanging out with cast members Kane and Kelly Mi Li.

