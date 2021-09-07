




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
TMZ reporter: Heart Evangelista 'most famous person in the Philippines'
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 7, 2021 | 11:04am

                           

                        

                                                                        
TMZ reporter: Heart Evangelista 'most famous person in the Philippines'
Actress Heart Evangelista responds to rumored casting in Netflix's "Bling Empire."
TMZ screengrab from Heart Evangelista via Twitter
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista got cornered by popular Hollywood online tabloid TMZ as she reacted on rumors that she will join "Bling Empire." 



Heart was spotted shopping on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills with "Bling Empire" star Kane Lim. 



TMZ asked if rumors are true that she will be joining the show. 



“Well whatever it is, it’s for the Filipinos so...” Heart answered. 



 






 



Heart was also seen posing pictures with fans in the video. 



In the TMZ office, a reporter said that Heart is "the most famous person in the Philippines," according to Kane. 



Heart went to the US last month to work on several projects that includes an art collaboration with Incubus frontman Brandon Boyd. 



Rumors about her joining Netflix's "Bling Empire" began when she was seen hanging out with cast members Kane and Kelly Mi Li.  



RELATED: Heart Evangelista, Brandon Boyd seen in 'kilig' photo shoot for art collaboration

 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      HEART EVANGELISTA
                                                      TMZ
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gladys and Christopher&rsquo;s catering business adapts to the new normal
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gladys and Christopher’s catering business adapts to the new normal


                              

                                                                  By Pat-P Daza |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Last week, I attended a pocket meeting where our gracious host had food catered for the occasion. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Hard-earned money ko': Manny Pacquiao defends Jinkee's lavish OOTD
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Hard-earned money ko': Manny Pacquiao defends Jinkee's lavish OOTD


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Boxing champ Sen. Manny Pacquiao defended his wife Jinkee Pacquiao against people criticizing her for the lavish outfit she...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Actor Michael K. Williams found dead in New York apartment
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Actor Michael K. Williams found dead in New York apartment


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
US actor Michael K. Williams, one of television's most memorable stars of recent years for his role in "The Wire," has been...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Banderas, Cruz poke fun at showbiz excesses
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Banderas, Cruz poke fun at showbiz excesses


                              

                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas rip into their own industry with abandon in their new film Official Competition, which...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Paolo Contis spotted with a girl in Manaoag
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Paolo Contis spotted with a girl in Manaoag


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
 Days after LJ Reyes revealed the reasons behind the break up with Paolo Contis, the actor was spotted with a lady in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Discovery+ launches in PH with over 18K Discovery Channel, BBC, etc. content
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Discovery+ launches in PH with over 18K Discovery Channel, BBC, etc. content


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
What used to be cable fares are now bundled into one platform soon to be available to Filipinos.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 The World Between Us stars share thoughts on changes after show&rsquo;s season break
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
The World Between Us stars share thoughts on changes after show’s season break


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Asked what changes will happen to their characters, Tom Rodriguez  said, ‘Let’s wait and see where Brian’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 JM de Guzman shares story of recovery through music
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
JM de Guzman shares story of recovery through music


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
JM de Guzman has turned to music to share his journey of recovery.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ex-TV writer combines BL & horror in film
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ex-TV writer combines BL & horror in film


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Former ABS-CBN writer Tim Muñoz has combined his two passions horror and boys’ love (BL) in the film he produced...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Love or career? Ultimate Bida Star Final 4 boys make a choice
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Love or career? Ultimate Bida Star Final 4 boys make a choice


                              

                                                                  By Bot Glorioso |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
While it’s never really easy to find oneself choosing between love and career, the four finalists of the Kapamilya talent...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with