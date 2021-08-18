




































































 




   







   















Entertainment
                        
Heart Evangelista, Brandon Boyd seen in 'kilig' photo shoot for art collaboration
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 18, 2021 | 12:38pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Heart Evangelista, Brandon Boyd seen in 'kilig' photo shoot for art collaboration
Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista and Incubus frontman Brandon Boyd
Martin Romero via Brandon Boyd on Instagram, Brandon Boyd the best via Facebook
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — After announcing last May that they will have an art collaboration, Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista and Incubus frontman Brandon Boyd finally got to meet in person on Monday.



“You’re crazy for pushing for this shot, but thank you for being so polite,” Heart wrote on her Instagram story.



The rock star also posted on his Instagram account, showing his appreciation for the actress. 



 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by Brandon Boyd (@brandonboyd)








 



“What a pleasure to meet @iamhearte and her wonderful team. She is the consummate multi-hyphenate: actor, singer, model, spokesperson, and (drumroll please…) painter!” Brandon wrote.  



“I’m so excited to show everyone our first collaboration together with @moonlightartscollective Lots more details coming soon. For updates on this that are more swift and efficient than my thumbs you can sign up on our website moonlightartscollective.com. Thank you @iamhearte,” he added. 



The pair got cozy in a photo shoot, as seen in a behind-the-scenes video posted by "Brandon Boyd, the best" on Facebook.



 






 



Heart’s paintings were among those included in Moonlight Arts Collective, which features “hand-signed, limited art from cultural icons who draw, paint, photograph, and moonlight as visual artists.”



RELATED: Heart Evangelista, Brandon Boyd to collaborate for art project

 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BRANDON BOYD
                                                      HEART EVANGEÂ­LISTA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
