Bea Alonzo celebrates rumored boyfriend Dominic Roque's birthday
Rumored celebrity couple Dominic Roque and Bea Alonzo
Dominic Roque via Instagram

                     

                        

                           
Bea Alonzo celebrates rumored boyfriend Dominic Roque's birthday

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 21, 2021 - 10:52am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Actor Dominic Roque confirmed that he is with rumored girlfriend Bea Alonzo during her vacation in California.



It can be recalled that Bea took a vacation in USA before committing full time to GMA Network. 



In his Instagram account, Dominic posted a video of him and Bea celebrating his birthday. 



Dominic and Bea also attended the baby shower of the child of Dominic's aunt Beth Tamayo. 



 










 



Earlier this year, Beth announced that she and her husband Dam Hutchinson are expecting their first baby.



Beth revealed last March that she is updated with her nephew Dominic’s love life, saying that she is happy with the actor’s relationship with Bea Alonzo.



"Oo. Kinongratulate ako ni Bea sa Instagram nu'ng pinost ko 'yung wedding. Sabi ko, ‘Thank you.’ Happy naman ako, happy ako for them," Beth said. 



Related: 'Happy for them': Beth Tamayo on Dominic Roque, Bea Alonzo romance



"Basta happy siya, happy ako," she added.



Bea, meanwhile, admitted that she’s dating Dominic Roque in an interview with G3 San Diego for Mega Entertainment. Bea was asked if she is exclusively seeing Dominic. 



“No. Wala pa kami. Ang hirap kasing sabihin, alam mo, parang in a way, as much as I don’t want to be a prisoner of my past, meron din akong parang, nahihiya ako sa mga tao na ‘I’m 33, I am dating',” Bea revealed. 



“Hindi ko alam kung it will materialize into something else or like it would lead to something else but then, what if I fail again? I don’t want to keep failing in front of you guys, it’s embarrassing,” she added.



RELATED: Bea Alonzo finally admits dating Dominic Roque


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

