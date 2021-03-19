CHINESE NEW YEAR
'Happy for them': Beth Tamayo on Dominic Roque, Bea Alonzo romance
From left: Dominic Roque, Bea Alonzo
Dominic Roque, Bea Alonzo via Instagram

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 19, 2021 - 12:47pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Beth Tamayo revealed that she is updated with her nephew Dominic Roque’s love life, saying that she is happy with the actor’s relationship with Bea Alonzo.

Beth told Philippine Entertainment Portal that Bea congratulated her in her recent wedding to Adam Hutchinson. 

"Oo. Kinongratulate ako ni Bea sa Instagram nu'ng pinost ko 'yung wedding. Sabi ko, ‘Thank you.’ Happy naman ako, happy ako for them," Beth said. 

"Basta happy siya, happy ako," she added, referring to Dominic. 

 

 

Bea and Dominic are yet to confirm or deny their relationship, but photos of them together are circulating on social media. 

"For me, I think it’s the mature way to handle it. Hayaan... Kumbaga, I think they’re very, very confident and they’re happy wherever it is in a relationship... kung nasa’n man sila ngayon, and okay na 'yun,” Beth said. 

“Basta you’re not admitting anything, you’re not also denying anything. Kung makita kayong magkasama, e 'di makita kayong magkasama, 'di ba? Kung magkahiwalay ang picture niyo sa Amanpulo, e 'di magkahiwalay ang picture niyo sa Amanpulo," she added. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Beth also said that she gave an advice for Dominic. 

"I also told Dominic that he will get a lot of, like, alam mo ‘yon, because Bea is the bigger star, 'di ba? Sabi ko sa kanya, ‘Baka later on, you’ll get a backlash from people saying that nakikisawsaw sa kasikatan ni Bea or whatever.’ Like, you don’t have your own identity, or kind of just like riding sa career niya, something like that," Beth said. 

"Sabi ko sa kanya, ‘You might get, like, some feedback from other people na hindi maganda, dedmahin mo na lang, because you know naman what you’re doing and also kung saan kayo masaya…’ Kasi hindi mo maiiwasan, e. Meron at merong magsasalita ng hindi maganda about them or him, 'yung mga hindi pabor sa relationship." 

