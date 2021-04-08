Bea Alonzo finally admits dating Dominic Roque

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Bea Alonzo finally admitted that she’s dating Dominic Roque.

In her interview with G3 San Diego for Mega Entertainment, Bea was asked if she is exclusively seeing Dominic.

“No. Wala pa kami. Ang hirap kasing sabihin, alam mo, parang in a way, as much as I don’t want to be a prisoner of my past, meron din akong parang, nahihiya ako sa mga tao na ‘I’m 33, I am dating',” Bea revealed.

“Hindi ko alam kung it will materialize into something else or like it would lead to something else but then, what if I fail again? I don’t want to keep failing in front of you guys, it’s embarrassing,” she added.

The actress said she’s now very careful in terms of falling in love again but she’s open to being happy.

“I am very careful when it comes to falling so deep again and trusting anybody, but I would like to say that I am open to being happy whether it’s romantically or in that aspect, romance or work. I am very open as you can see 'di ba I am opening so many doors so I am open to a lot of possibilities,” she said.

Bea added that she’s happy with her life now as she said she thought back then that she will get married at the age of 33.

“Happy ako sa lahat ng nangyayari sa buhay ko. I’m also a bit terrified because of all these decisions, everything is new talaga. And to be honest, akala ko at 33 I would be married, but siguro kapag siguradong-sigurado na ako about the person, doon na ako mag-sha-share kasi parang nahihiya din ako to let everyone know that I’m with somebody again, iba-iba rin tayo ng timeline. And maybe I will also get there, but maybe not soon."