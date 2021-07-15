




































































 




   

   









Ex-ABS-CBN stars' move effective as TV5 ratings soar; MVP serenaded by stars
Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (“MPIC”), together with the rest of the MVP Group of Companies, launched its six GABAY Advocacies for a Sustainable Philippines through a digital concert last night. The event featured the brightest stars of the Philippine entertainment industry coming together for the various causes that the group is supporting.
Ex-ABS-CBN stars' move effective as TV5 ratings soar; MVP serenaded by stars

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - July 15, 2021 - 8:38pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — TV5 shared that it is gaining ground in terms of taking a slice of the pie in the ratings game.



According to the latest Nielsen ratings, TV5’s performance has seen an uptrend.



With its weekday primetime block growing from a 5.3 audience share in January to 12.9 as of end June, and its weekend primetime improving from a 4.2 audience share to 6.9, the network has registered an 89 percent growth in total viewership.



It also cited a growing viewership in the primetime slot in Visayas (150%) and Mindanao (134%).



TV5 cites several of its primetime shows to be contributing factors in this upward trend.



These include the newscast "Frontline Pilipinas," sitcom "John En Ellen," melodrama-comedy series "Puto," inspirational drama "Niña Niño" and game shows "Sing Galing," "Rolling In It" and "The Wall Philippines." These shows are starred by former ABS-CBN stars like Cheryl Cosim, John Estrada, Ellen Adarna, McCoy de Leon, Maja Salvador and K Brosas, to name a few.



“Iba-iba ang mapapanood mo dito. Iba-ibang viewers ang mag-e-enjoy dito. Iba-iba rin ang mga artista at content creator na makikita mo dito. Our collaborations with great artists and creative minds in the industry allow us to offer something fresh, new, and unexpected," said Dino Laurena, Chief Operating Officer of Media5.



TV5 president and Chief Executive Officer Robert Galang revealed that they are working on improving their network to be able to reach more households.



"We will further expand our DTT network in North and Central Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao by the end of July, ensuring truly nationwide coverage, so that Filipinos all over the country can enjoy watching TV5,” Galang said.



MVP turns 75 with star-studded concert



Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (“MPIC”), together with the rest of the MVP Group of Companies, launched its six GABAY Advocacies for a Sustainable Philippines through a digital concert last night. The event featured the brightest stars of the Philippine entertainment industry coming together for the various causes that the group is supporting.



Through the years, the Group’s Chairman, Manuel V Pangilinan – or MVP as he is fondly called, has inculcated the culture of “malasakit” within his organization. He believes that with proper guidance and support, anyone can have the power to change their lives and rise above any crisis or setback. It is for this reason that the group’s advocacies carry the word “GABAY” – because it embodies who MVP is to many – an inspiration, a true leader, and a guiding light.  



Broadcast through the Gabay Guro Facebook and YouTube accounts, the virtual concert was hosted by Ogie Alcasid and Iza Calzado alongside Augie Palisoc Jr., President and CEO of the Metro Pacific Hospitals Holdings Inc., and Bong Sta. Maria, President and CEO of Pilipinas Global Network.



The two-hour concert featured performances from the country’s top performers: National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab, Lea Salonga, Regine Velasquez, Martin Nievera and Gary Valenciano, among many other artists. Together, they performed iconic Filipino songs including a touching medley of “Bayan Ko” and “Impossible Dream.”



In between the high calibre production numbers, the GABAY Advocacies – Gabay Kabuhayan, Gabay Kabataan, Gabay Kalikasan, Gabay Komunidad, Gabay Kalusugan, and Gabay Karunungan – were introduced, all geared towards uplifting more Filipino lives and communities for sustainable nation-building. The six GABAY Advocacies respond to the call for individuals and organizations to contribute to the country’s achievement of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



“This is also a tribute to MVP to mark his life and achievements over the past 75 years as a keen businessman, as a respected boss, and as a well-loved friend. We also wanted to find a way to thank him for his contributions towards the betterment of our country, which he has chosen to do quietly, wholeheartedly, and continuously. We decided to introduce the GABAY Advocacies to emphasize our steadfast commitment to align our entire organization’s initiatives towards sustainability and a better, stronger Philippines,” Jose Ma. K. Lim, Metro Pacific Investments Corporation President, said.



Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli also served as advocacy anchors for Gabay Kabuhayan while Gabay Kabataan, Gabay Kalikasan, Gabay Komunidad, Gabay Kalusugan, and Gabay Karunungan were anchored by Ian Veneracion, Derek Ramsey, Korina Sanchez-Roxas, Mikee Cojuangco-Jaworski and Pops Fernandez, respectively. 



Believing that it is in the Filipinos’ nature to persevere, rise above poverty, and take hold of their futures, Gabay Kabuhayan opens more doors for small and medium entrepreneurs through livelihood training programs, distribution of tools and equipment needed for businesses, among other initiatives. The organizations also created a virtual trade expo platform for micro enterprises that allows them to explore online markets and find buyers.



Gabay Kabataan’s mission is to provide tools for the youth to imagine and pursue the grandest vision of their future. Under this advocacy, the companies develop programs that will provide the youth with access to quality education, opportunities for financial security, independence, and wellbeing, as well as venues for values formation, recognition of their achievements, and the nurturing of their artistic, creative and innovative spirits.



Under Gabay Kalikasan, the MPIC and MVP Group aim to become catalysts for a cleaner, greener, and more resilient planet for every Filipino. They joined forces with experts to protect and nurture vital ecosystems and habitats such as the Laguna de Bay and the Caimpugan Peatlands in Agusan Marsh, and developed campaigns to engage their employees and the general public into becoming environmental champions.



Never having been a silent witness to crises and calamities, Gabay Komunidad embodies the organization’s culture of empathy. Since 2018, the companies have worked with other leaders and experts to build a more resilient and disaster-prepared Philippines through the world’s first private sector-led national emergency operations center. The organization likewise built and assisted in building quarantine centers and distributed personal protective equipment and basic supplies to frontliners and others in need.



Gabay Kalusugan aims to make health care and wellness available and accessible to more Filipinos. Through medical missions, sports camps, the distribution of hospital supplies, equipment, test kits, and beds to various hospitals and facilities, and the development of an integrated healthcare platformcalled mWell, the organization strives to ensure that every person’s health and wellness needs would be just a few clicks away.



And finally, Gabay Karunungan embodies the whole organization’s belief that good education helps contribute to national development and improve the lives of Filipinos. Working closely with the Department of Education, the companies created initiatives that helped lead the way towards the digitization of schools and universities, provided educational assistance, facilities and tools for students and teachers through its flagship Gabay Guro program.



MPIC CFO and Chief Sustainability Officer, Chaye A. Cabal-Revilla shared that MPIC and its business units have already started working on the vital collaborations and partnerships that will move their sustainability projects forward. “We know we can achieve our sustainability goals if we break down barriers and all work together,” she says. “The GABAY Advocacies will provide us with the platforms to reach and respond to more people and communities, to help and empower them into making their own contributions towards sustainability. This also affirms our commitment towards helping create a brighter future for our country.”



Learn more about the Gabay Advocacies through its Youtube, Facebook and Instagram channels.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

