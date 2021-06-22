'I'm proud': Korina Sanchez on posting beach body photos at 56

MANILA, Philippines — Returning Kapamilya host Korina Sanchez said she doesn’t see anything offensive about her summer beach body photos.

In the latest edition of Philstar.com’s Lifestyle & Entertainment show "Slam Book," Korina said she received messages asking if posts like those were still okay at her age, 56.

“Some people are asking, 'Okay ba yan at 'your age?' Sabi ko okay, because of my age, I think I earned everything that I want,” Korina said.

“As long as I doesn't offend anyone and I don't think naman what they see is offensive. And it's a bag of honor for me that people still look at me at my age. I'm proud at how I tried to keep myself fit and healthy, I think that's the most important,” she added.

The “Rated Korina” host also said that she wanted to inspire other people with her looks.

“I want to post these photos because I want to inspire somehow that you can still look like more than 30, not necessarily the way you look but the way you feel and your health condition. It's achievable. My goal here is to live 150 years old because of my children. I want to live as long as I can and that's the by product, you look better, you feel better, you look younger and I'm happy about that,” she said.

RELATED: 'Balik Kapamilya, yes!': Korina Sanchez flexes beach body as her show returns to ABS-CBN