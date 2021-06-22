How to earn your first million: Korina Sanchez-Roxas shares ABS-CBN's Geny Lopez advice

MANILA, Philippines — Returning Kapamilya host Korina Sanchez believed it takes more than hard work to make a person earn his first million.

In the latest episode of Philstar.com’s Lifestyle & Entertainment show "Slam Book," Korina said that although nothing beats hard work, one should also grab every opportunity that comes your way.

“Well, by seizing opportunity. To some, a million comes instant like that. Pwede kang tumaya sa lotto, pwede kang tumaya sa basketball ending, but nothing beats hard work."

The “Rated Korina” host said it was ABS-CBN Chairman Emeritus Eugenio "Geny" Lopez Jr. who taught her the importance of hard work.

“I learned that from Geny Lopez, who was the chairman emeritus of ABS-CBN, (he said,) 'Nothing can replace hardwork',” she shared.

Related: Korina Sanchez gives candid answers in 'Slam Book' episode

Korina, however, said that hard work is not enough to earn millions; it also valuable to know how to take care of money properly.

“If you work hard, there's no chances you take, unlike going to a gambling place. I think hard work can make you earn a million more surely that gambling will. And you have to know how you handle your money. Because no matter how hard you work and how big you earn, if you don't know how to save up, then that million is always going to be one-peso short. So, work hard, identify opportunities and know how to save,” she advised.

RELATED: Apart from patriotism, Korina Sanchez shares what she learned about Jose Rizal