







































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  

                     

                        

                           
How to earn your first million: Korina Sanchez-Roxas shares ABS-CBN's Geny Lopez advice

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 22, 2021 - 5:39pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Returning Kapamilya host Korina Sanchez believed it takes more than hard work to make a person earn his first million.



In the latest episode of Philstar.com’s Lifestyle & Entertainment show "Slam Book," Korina said that although nothing beats hard work, one should also grab every opportunity that comes your way. 

   
   


“Well, by seizing opportunity. To some, a million comes instant like that. Pwede kang tumaya sa lotto, pwede kang tumaya sa basketball ending, but nothing beats hard work."



The “Rated Korina” host said it was ABS-CBN Chairman Emeritus Eugenio "Geny" Lopez Jr. who taught her the importance of hard work. 



 






 



“I learned that from Geny Lopez, who was the chairman emeritus of ABS-CBN, (he said,) 'Nothing can replace hardwork',” she shared.



Related: Korina Sanchez gives candid answers in 'Slam Book' episode



Korina, however, said that hard work is not enough to earn millions; it also valuable to know how to take care of money properly. 



“If you work hard, there's no chances you take, unlike going to a gambling place. I think hard work can make you earn a million more surely that gambling will. And you have to know how you handle your money. Because no matter how hard you work and how big you earn, if you don't know how to save up, then that million is always going to be one-peso short. So, work hard, identify opportunities and know how to save,” she advised.



RELATEDApart from patriotism, Korina Sanchez shares what she learned about Jose Rizal


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      KORINA SANCHEZ-ROXAS
                                                      SLAM BOOK
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Lessons from a behavioral finance guru (FQwentuhan with Meir Statman)
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
13 days ago

                              
                              
Lessons from a behavioral finance guru (FQwentuhan with Meir Statman)


                              

                                                                  By Rose Fres Fausto |
                                 13 days ago                              


                                                            
“Individuals have no business picking their individual stocks!"

                                                         


      

         

            
The Budgetarian
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Should adult children contribute to household expenses?
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
20 days ago

                              
                              
Should adult children contribute to household expenses?


                              

                                                                  By Rose Fres Fausto |
                                 20 days ago                              


                                                            
Here are some steps that will help you talk about the elephant in the room.

                                                         


      

         

            
The Budgetarian
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Is GInvest a G? This new GCash feature can make money for you for a change
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
25 days ago

                              
                              
Is GInvest a G? This new GCash feature can make money for you for a change


                              

                                                                  By Halee Andrea Alcaraz,Ana Crescini |
                                 25 days ago                              


                                                            
GCash now allows everyone who has the app to invest in the local and international stock markets for as low as P50. But is...

                                                         


      

         

            
The Budgetarian
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Catch the 4-day Fab Sale at Estancia from May 28-31!
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
26 days ago

                              
                              
Catch the 4-day Fab Sale at Estancia from May 28-31!


                              

                                 26 days ago                              


                                                            
Feel good and enjoy awesome deals up to 70% off!

                                                         


      

         

            
The Budgetarian
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Did FQ Mom follow her own advice when she was a fresh grad?
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
27 days ago

                              
                              
Did FQ Mom follow her own advice when she was a fresh grad?


                              

                                                                  By Rose Fres Fausto |
                                 27 days ago                              


                                                            
Note to graduates whose parents took care of their college education expenses: Please thank your parents, big time.

                                                         


      

         

            
The Budgetarian
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 5 'get rich quick' scams in the Philippines, as seen in Netflix's 'Explained'
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
33 days ago

                              
                              
5 'get rich quick' scams in the Philippines, as seen in Netflix's 'Explained'


                              

                                                                  By Ana Crescini |
                                 33 days ago                              


                                                            
It's a weakness of human nature to want to have more in the shortest possible time. That is also why financial scams work:...

                                                         


      

         

            
The Budgetarian
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with