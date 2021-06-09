




































































 




   







   















'Ibaon na natin sa limot': Julie Anne San Jose on rumored past relationship with Alden Richards
Julie Anne San Jose (left) in a promo photo for her single "Free;" Alden Richards in a promo photo for his virtual concert "Alden's Reality."
Universal Records, GMA Network/Released

                     

                        

                           
'Ibaon na natin sa limot': Julie Anne San Jose on rumored past relationship with Alden Richards

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 9, 2021 - 7:39pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Julie Anne San Jose revealed that she’s not hesitant to share the stage with Kapuso actor Alden Richards. 



It can be recalled that Julie Anne and Alden were romantically linked years ago. 



In a recent interview with the media, Julie Anne said she and Alden are good. 



“First of all okay po kaming dalawa. We are good. Okay po kami sa 'All Out Sundays.' When we see each other, nakakapag-hi, hello, nagkakaroon naman ng usap-usap here and there. For me, parang hindi naman na kailangan and I just want to clear it out na wala naman po talagang isyu. Wala pong kaso sa akin at all. At the end of the day, I'm just doing my job. Okay naman po kami. I am in good terms with him,” Julie Anne said.  



The “Heartful Café” star asked the media to forget the romantic issue between her and Alden. 



“'Yung mga issues po before, ibaon na natin sa limot yon kasi 2021 na. That's not what we need right now. All we need right now is to have each other especially ngayong pandemic na 'to,” she said.  



“It's all about moving forward, living a healthier life hindi lang sa pisikal na aspeto. Kailangan din nating ingatan ang ating mental health, spiritual and emotional health,” she added. 



Meanwhile, Alden's virtual reality concert "Alden's Reality" is one of GMA-7's programs that made it as finalists at the 2021 New York Festivals (NYF) TV and Film Awards. 



The actor's accolade is a finalist under the Entertainment Special category against contenders from USA, Japan, United Kingdom, Germany, South Korea, Spain, Norway and Singapore. 



The virtual concert was a celebration of his 10th year in the showbiz industry. 



Apart from the concert, other Kapuso shows nominated in the award-giving body are “Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho,” “Reel Time,” “Reporter's Notebook” and “The Atom Araullo Specials.”  



Julie Anne will be Philstar.com's special guest for its Lifestyle and Entertainment online show "Slam Book" on June 11 at 5 p.m. on Philstar.com and Philstarnews Facebook and YouTube.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

